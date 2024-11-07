    Friday, November 8
    NEWS

    Grahamstown Cricket Board logs, stats and fixtures

    GCB 2nd League  
    Bathurst League Log as at 2nd November  2024
    1.Station  Hill   18 (3)
    2. Port  Alfred   12  (3)
    3. Kenton   6  (3)
    4. Tiger  Titans   5  (2)
    5. Rainbows   1  (2)
    6. Sevenfountains  0  (1)
    GCB 2nd League Log  
    2 November 2024
    1. Station Hill  7  (2)
    2. Cuylerville  6  (1)
    3. Salem  6  (1)
    4. Manley  Flats  5  (1)
    5. Kenton  0  (0)
    6. Port  Alfred  0  (0)
    7. Sidbury  0  (0)
    8. Swallows   0  (0)
    9. Rainbows   0  (1)
    10. Southwell   0  (1)
    11. Tiger  Titans   0  (1)
    GCB 2nd League  
    Central Albany League Log
    2 November  2024
    1. Sidbury  15  (3)
    2. Salem  13  (4)
    3. Southwell  13  (4)
    4. Cuylerville  12  (4)
    5. Swallows  12  (5)
    6. Manley  Flats   7  (4)
    GCB 1st League  
    3 November 2024
    1. Cuylerville  17  (3)
    2. Southwell   17  (3)
    3. Willows   17  (3)
    4. Salem   14  (4)
    5. Sidbury   7  (3)
    6. Rhodes   5  (6)
    7. Makana  Sona   1  (4)
    GCB 2nd League 
    Central  Albany  League 
    Leading run scorers – 2 November 2024 
    J Renton  Cuylerville  224
    L Ndyunba  Swallows  185
    J Wesson  Sidbury  157
    C Friderichs  Southwell  144
    T Joubert  Southwell  144
    J Maclachlan  Sidbury  131
    M van  Staden  Salem 120
    R Moss  Southwell  114
    L Daniels  Swallows  109
    R Visagie  Swallows  107
    D Govender  Sidbury  102
    GCB 2nd League  
    Central Albany League
    Leading wicket takers – 2 November 2024
    L Daniels  Swallows  13
    C Labuschange  Salem  10
    T Knight  Cuylerville  8
    F Nel  Sidbury  8
    R Davies  Salem  7
    B Nelson  Swallows  7
    W Tarr  Cuylerville  7
    C  Fourie  Manley  Flats  6
    M van  Staden  Salem  6
    W Daniels  Swallows  5
    T Fillis  Swallows  5
    C Fletcher  Cuylerville  5
    M Mattison  Salem  5
    J Nel  Sidbury  5
    J Wesson  Sidbury  5
    GCB 2nd League
    Central Albany League
    Leading allrounders  
    L Daniels  Swallows  314
    J Wesson  Sidbury  232
    M van  Staden   Salem  210
    R  Moss   Southwell  174
    M Deacon  Southwell  157
    GCB  2nd  League
    Central  Albany  League
    GCB 2nd League  
    Bathurst  League
    Leading run scorers – 2 November 2024
    T Shotana  Rainbows  113
    Z Jaji  Station  Hill   97
    T Pedro  Kenton  79
    J Peters  Kenton  72
    F Mpupha  Rainbows  69
    F  Jacobs   Station  Hill  65
    J Arrends   Station  Hill   59
    R  Fischer  Port  Alfred   57
    GCB 2nd League  
    Bathurst League
    Leading wicket takers – 2 November 2024 
    L Coltman   Station  Hill  12
    S Saki  Station  Hill  9
    S McKinley  Port  Alfred  8
    B Poulsom  Port  Alfred  7
    F Mpupha  Rainbows  5
    B Mkwinti  Port  Alfred  5
    A  Saki  Station  Hill  5
    T  Mthana  Tiger  Titans  4
    J Peters  Kenton  4
    F  Jacobs  Station  Hill   3
    T Pedro  Kenton  3
    GCB 2nd League  
    Bathurst League
    Leading allrounders 
    F Mpupha  Rainbows  144
    J Peters  Kenton  132
    T Pedro  Kenton  124
    F Jacobs  Station  Hill   110
    GCB 2nd League  
    Leading run scorers – 2 November 2024 
    J Renton  Cuylerville  168
    R Labuschange  Salem  130
    C Friderichs  Southwell  116
    W Howarth  Southwell   107
    Z Jaji  Station  Hill  89
    S Gornall  Cuylerville  80
    R Williams  Station  Hill  76
    M Groep  Station  Hill  72
    F Jacobs  Station  Hill  70
    A  Ferreira  Manley  Flats  60
    GCB  2nd  League
    Leading  wicket  takers
    2nd  November  2024
    C Jones  Station  Hill  7
    C  Fletcher  Cuylerville  5
    C  Japp  Cuylerville  5
    F de Kock  Salem  3
    A Ferreira  Manley  Flats  3
    M Groep  Station  Hill  3
    S Gysman  Manley  Flats  3
    J Harty  Southwell  3
    L  Isaacs  Manley  Flats   3
    K Nelson  Station  Hill  3
    S Saki  Station  Hill  3
    Fixtures – 09 November 2024:
    GCB 1ST LEAGUE
    1. Salem vs Willows
    2. Cuylerville vs Makana Sona
    3. Southwell vs Sidbury
    GCB 2ND LEAGUE 
    1. Swallows vs Station Hill
    2. Manley Flats vs Rainbows
    3. Sidbury vs Southwell
    4. Kenton vs Salem
    5. Port Alfred vs Cuylerville

