Grahamstown Cricket Board logs, stats and fixtures

Bathurst League Log as at 2nd November 2024
1.Station Hill 18 (3)
2. Port Alfred 12 (3)
3. Kenton 6 (3)
4. Tiger Titans 5 (2)
5. Rainbows 1 (2)
6. Sevenfountains 0 (1)
2 November 2024
1. Station Hill 7 (2)
2. Cuylerville 6 (1)
3. Salem 6 (1)
4. Manley Flats 5 (1)
5. Kenton 0 (0)
6. Port Alfred 0 (0)
7. Sidbury 0 (0)
8. Swallows 0 (0)
9. Rainbows 0 (1)
10. Southwell 0 (1)
11. Tiger Titans 0 (1)
Central Albany League Log
2 November 2024
1. Sidbury 15 (3)
2. Salem 13 (4)
3. Southwell 13 (4)
4. Cuylerville 12 (4)
5. Swallows 12 (5)
6. Manley Flats 7 (4)
GCB 1st League
3 November 2024
1. Cuylerville 17 (3)
2. Southwell 17 (3)
3. Willows 17 (3)
4. Salem 14 (4)
5. Sidbury 7 (3)
6. Rhodes 5 (6)
7. Makana Sona 1 (4)
Central Albany League
Leading run scorers – 2 November 2024
J Renton Cuylerville 224
L Ndyunba Swallows 185
J Wesson Sidbury 157
C Friderichs Southwell 144
T Joubert Southwell 144
J Maclachlan Sidbury 131
M van Staden Salem 120
R Moss Southwell 114
L Daniels Swallows 109
R Visagie Swallows 107
D Govender Sidbury 102
Central Albany League
Leading wicket takers – 2 November 2024
L Daniels Swallows 13
C Labuschange Salem 10
T Knight Cuylerville 8
F Nel Sidbury 8
R Davies Salem 7
B Nelson Swallows 7
W Tarr Cuylerville 7
C Fourie Manley Flats 6
M van Staden Salem 6
W Daniels Swallows 5
T Fillis Swallows 5
C Fletcher Cuylerville 5
M Mattison Salem 5
J Nel Sidbury 5
J Wesson Sidbury 5
Central Albany League
Leading allrounders
L Daniels Swallows 314
J Wesson Sidbury 232
M van Staden Salem 210
R Moss Southwell 174
M Deacon Southwell 157
Central Albany League
Bathurst League
Leading run scorers – 2 November 2024
T Shotana Rainbows 113
Z Jaji Station Hill 97
T Pedro Kenton 79
J Peters Kenton 72
F Mpupha Rainbows 69
F Jacobs Station Hill 65
J Arrends Station Hill 59
R Fischer Port Alfred 57
Bathurst League
Leading wicket takers – 2 November 2024
L Coltman Station Hill 12
S Saki Station Hill 9
S McKinley Port Alfred 8
B Poulsom Port Alfred 7
F Mpupha Rainbows 5
B Mkwinti Port Alfred 5
A Saki Station Hill 5
T Mthana Tiger Titans 4
J Peters Kenton 4
F Jacobs Station Hill 3
T Pedro Kenton 3
Bathurst League
Leading allrounders
F Mpupha Rainbows 144
J Peters Kenton 132
T Pedro Kenton 124
F Jacobs Station Hill 110
Leading run scorers – 2 November 2024
J Renton Cuylerville 168
R Labuschange Salem 130
C Friderichs Southwell 116
W Howarth Southwell 107
Z Jaji Station Hill 89
S Gornall Cuylerville 80
R Williams Station Hill 76
M Groep Station Hill 72
F Jacobs Station Hill 70
A Ferreira Manley Flats 60
Leading wicket takers
2nd November 2024
C Jones Station Hill 7
C Fletcher Cuylerville 5
C Japp Cuylerville 5
F de Kock Salem 3
A Ferreira Manley Flats 3
M Groep Station Hill 3
S Gysman Manley Flats 3
J Harty Southwell 3
L Isaacs Manley Flats 3
K Nelson Station Hill 3
S Saki Station Hill 3
Fixtures – 09 November 2024:
GCB 1ST LEAGUE
1. Salem vs Willows
2. Cuylerville vs Makana Sona
3. Southwell vs Sidbury
GCB 2ND LEAGUE
1. Swallows vs Station Hill
2. Manley Flats vs Rainbows
3. Sidbury vs Southwell
4. Kenton vs Salem
5. Port Alfred vs Cuylerville