Family reunion, launch of the Old Nyaluzans Union

By Staff Reporter

The Old Nyaluzans Union (ONU) is excited to announce the family reunion and official launch event, set to take place on Saturday, 9 November 2024, at the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature in Makhanda.

The event will commence at 18:00.

This significant gathering aims to bring together former students, staff members, and supporters of Nathaniel Nyaluza High School to celebrate our shared heritage and discuss the future of our community.

The ONU is dedicated to addressing the pressing economic challenges facing Makhanda, including high unemployment rates, deteriorating infrastructure, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evening will feature speeches from distinguished guests, including prominent alumni of the alma mater, Nathaniel Nyaluza High School, who will outline our mission to promote social, political, economic, and environmental development in Makhanda. Attendees will learn about various initiatives aimed at uniting alumni, promoting good governance, supporting education, and fostering community and economic development.

We have invited to the occasion, the Nathaniel Nyaluza High School Alumni, the former and current educators of our school, the Snr Citizens on Makhanda and a wide range of significan stakeholders, to join us for this momentous occasion. Your support and active participation are crucial as we work together to create a brighter future for Makhanda.

For more information, please contact:

• Cell 1: 0723719830

• Cell 2: 0827806345

• Email: noelngesi@gmail.com

Join us in celebrating our past and building a better future for Makhanda and its

surrounding areas!