Makhanda pupils represent SA in u17 hockey tourney in Kuala Lumpur

St Andrew’s College pupil Gregory Rodwell and DSG pupils Abigail Holderness and Lucy Holderness are currently in Malaysia, representing the South African U17 hockey teams in the Mirnawan Cup, held in Kuala Lumpur, said a statement from St Andrew’s earlier this week.

The SA U17 Boys’ Team, featuring Gregory Rodwell, played against Canada and achieved an impressive victory with a score of 9-1.

Meanwhile, the SA U17 girls’ team, with both Abigail and Lucy Holderness, faced off against Malaysia Tigress and won 4-0. Lucy contributed significantly by scoring South Africa’s first goal, a field goal.

The South African boys’ team was scheduled to compete again on Monday against South Korea (SA time, 10am; Malaysia time, 4pm). The SA Girls’ Team has a rest day on Monday.