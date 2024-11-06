St Andrew’s College cricketers’ resilience and skill get them over the line against Graeme

By E. O’Reilly

On Saturday, St Andrew’s College took on Graeme College in Makhanda.

Winning the toss, St Andrew’s elected to bowl first. Graeme College began with a strong 50-run opening partnership, with Qhama Ngoma achieving an impressive half-century.

William Beamish broke the partnership, with additional support from a disciplined spell by Ababalwe Zingela. Spin bowlers Thomas Bussiahn, Rhys Wiblin and Benjamin Coventry excelled, collectively taking seven wickets and bowling Graeme College out for 151 runs.

In their chase, St Andrew’s College lost an early wicket, sparking energy among the Graeme players. However, Myles Sansom and Rhys Wiblin stabilised the innings, with Sansom scoring a quick 51 off 51 balls.

Ethan Bradfield also contributed with a brisk 33 off 36 balls, edging the team closer to victory. Despite tight bowling from Graeme College, St Andrew’s College held firm to win by 4 wickets, demonstrating resilience and skill.

Additional Results: