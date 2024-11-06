St Andrew’s College and Theodor Herzl High School face off on basketball court

By Matthew-Adam Bloem

On Wednesday, 30 October, St Andrew’s College had the pleasure of hosting Theodor Herzl High School for an exciting round of basketball fixtures featuring our U15B and 3rd teams.

The U15B game was a thrilling contest, with the lead changing hands multiple times throughout the match. Unfortunately, in the 4th quarter, the momentum shifted in favour of Theodor Herzl High School, as their shots consistently found the basket.

Meanwhile, the St Andrew’s College U15B team struggled to score, resulting in a close loss.

The 3rd team had a slower start against the senior team from Theodor Herzl High School, allowing them to stay competitive in the first half. However, after the halftime break, our players found their rhythm and showcased a free-flowing style of play, ultimately securing a solid victory.

It was a fantastic day of basketball, and we were thrilled to host Theodor Herzl High School. We look forward to continuing to build our basketball programs together and fostering friendly competition between our schools.

Results

U15B vs Theodor Herzl School Jnr 22-27 Lost

3rds vs Theodor Herzl School Snr 34-22 Won