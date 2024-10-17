St Andrews College cricketers too strong for Graeme

By Staff Reporter

St Andrew’s College 1st XI batted first against Graeme College on Somerset field on Saturday 12 October. After a bright start by William Beamish and Rhys Wiblin, a flurry of wickets saw the College XI in trouble at 90/6.

Debutant Ethan Bradfield and seasoned campaigner Mitch Coventry then put together what turned out to be a match-winning partnership, taking their team to safety. Bradfield ended with a well-played 51 and Coventry ended on 46. A few big shots from Roman van Zyl saw College eventually bowled out for 213.

Graeme College started well and put early pressure on the St Andrew’s College bowlers, who could not get the breakthrough needed. It was leg spinner Rhys Wiblin who changed the game with a spell of 5/33 in 10 overs that turned the game on its head. A good 8th wicket partnership kept Graeme in the game but when Roman van Zyl took two quick wickets, Graeme’s innings ended on 176, College winning by 37 runs.

St Andrew’s College 2nds vs Graeme College

Graeme 91/9

Adrian Gaunt 3/20

St Andrew’s College 95/2

Benjamin Scharges 32

St Andrew’s College won by 8 wickets.

2nd XI against Grey High School

Grey 156/5 in 20 overs

William Stevens 3/20

St Andrew’s College 124/8

Jack Olivier 40

St Andrew’s College lost by 32 runs.

St Andrew’s College 3rds vs Grey High School

St Andrew’s College 258 all out

David Chorley 89

James Ponting 42

Grey 259/5

St Andrew’s College lost by 5 wickets.

St Andrew’s College 4 vs Grey High School

Grey 315/5

St Andrew’s College 86 all out

St Andrew’s College lost by 229 runs.

St Andrew’s College Colts A vs Alice RPC

St Andrew’s College 179/4

Warwick Campbell 66

Luke Mason 40

Alice RPC 109/8

Warwick Campbell 3/9

Ethan Malan 3-14

St Andrew’s College won by 70 runs.

St Andrew’s College Colts A vs Grey High School

St Andrew’s College 128/5

Mackenzie More 70

Grey 102 all out

Josh Ablort Morgan 3/6

St Andrew’s College won by 26 runs.

St Andrew’s College Colts B vs Grey High School

St Andrew’s College 170 all out

Christian Pinto 96

Matthew Todd 40 not out

Grey 171/2

St Andrew’s College lost by 8 wickets.

St Andrew’s College Junior Colts A vs Pearson

St Andrew’s College 94/9

Pearson 95/6

St Andrew’s College lost by 4 wickets.

St Andrew’s College Junior Colts A vs Grey High School

St Andrew’s College 145/4

Connor Holder 69 not out

Corne VD Merwe 40

Grey 147/2

St Andrew’s College lost by 8 wickets.

St Andrew’s College Junior Colts B vs Grey High School

Grey 124 all out

St Andrew’s College 118 all out

St Andrew’s College lost by 6 wickets.

St Andrew’s College Junior Colts B vs Graeme College u13A

St Andrew’s College 129 all out

Graeme 130/9

St Andrew’s College lost by one wicket off the last ball!