St Andrews College cricketers too strong for Graeme

St Andrew’s College 1st XI batted first against Graeme College on Somerset field on Saturday 12 October. After a bright start by William Beamish and Rhys Wiblin, a flurry of wickets saw the College XI in trouble at 90/6.
Debutant Ethan Bradfield and seasoned campaigner Mitch Coventry then put together what turned out to be a match-winning partnership, taking their team to safety. Bradfield ended with a well-played 51 and Coventry ended on 46. A few big shots from Roman van Zyl saw College eventually bowled out for 213.
Graeme College started well and put early pressure on the St Andrew’s College bowlers, who could not get the breakthrough needed. It was leg spinner Rhys Wiblin who changed the game with a spell of 5/33 in 10 overs that turned the game on its head. A good 8th wicket partnership kept Graeme in the game but when Roman van Zyl took two quick wickets, Graeme’s innings ended on 176, College winning by 37 runs.
St Andrew’s College 2nds vs Graeme College
Graeme 91/9
Adrian Gaunt 3/20
St Andrew’s College 95/2
Benjamin Scharges 32
St Andrew’s College won by 8 wickets.
2nd XI against Grey High School
Grey 156/5 in 20 overs
William Stevens 3/20
St Andrew’s College 124/8
Jack Olivier 40
St Andrew’s College lost by 32 runs.
St Andrew’s College 3rds vs Grey High School
St Andrew’s College 258 all out
David Chorley 89
James Ponting 42
Grey 259/5
St Andrew’s College lost by 5 wickets.
St Andrew’s College 4 vs Grey High School
Grey 315/5
St Andrew’s College 86 all out
St Andrew’s College lost by 229 runs.
St Andrew’s College Colts A vs Alice RPC
St Andrew’s College 179/4
Warwick Campbell 66
Luke Mason 40
Alice RPC 109/8
Warwick Campbell 3/9
Ethan Malan 3-14
St Andrew’s College won by 70 runs.
St Andrew’s College Colts A vs Grey High School
St Andrew’s College 128/5
Mackenzie More 70
Grey 102 all out
Josh Ablort Morgan 3/6
St Andrew’s College won by 26 runs.
St Andrew’s College Colts B vs Grey High School
St Andrew’s College 170 all out
Christian Pinto 96
Matthew Todd 40 not out
Grey 171/2
St Andrew’s College lost by 8 wickets.
St Andrew’s College Junior Colts A vs Pearson
St Andrew’s College 94/9
Pearson 95/6
St Andrew’s College lost by 4 wickets.
St Andrew’s College Junior Colts A vs Grey High School
St Andrew’s College 145/4
Connor Holder 69 not out
Corne VD Merwe 40
Grey 147/2
St Andrew’s College lost by 8 wickets.
St Andrew’s College Junior Colts B vs Grey High School
Grey 124 all out
St Andrew’s College 118 all out
St Andrew’s College lost by 6 wickets.
St Andrew’s College Junior Colts B vs Graeme College u13A
St Andrew’s College 129 all out
Graeme 130/9
St Andrew’s College lost by one wicket off the last ball!