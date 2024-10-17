St Andrew’s College celebrates 25 years of basketball

By Staff Reporter

St Andrew’s College Basketball Club celebrated 25 years of basketball at the school this week. Over the years, basketball has grown tremendously at the school and has become a space where pupils find belonging, develop teamwork and become a family.

Tim Barnard captivated the team and staff with a riveting history lesson on how basketball began at St Andrew’s College, highlighting the importance of playing not just to compete but for the sheer joy and fun of the sport.

The school was honoured to have Barnard, the very teacher who introduced basketball to the school, alongside Tom Hamilton who was the acting headmaster at the time, and who also approved the sport,

The two past teachers were present to commend and witness the growth of what they started 25 years ago.

Additionally, Brandon Mosarwe, captain of the 2023/2024 season, gave an inspirational speech and advised the boys in the basketball club, emphasising the importance of team spirit, noting that the club is not just about the 1st team, but it’s a family.

In building a lasting identity for basketball at St Andrew’s College, a new 1st team kit has been designed to commemorate the milestone with the hope that its timeless look will be carried on through many years to come.

Heartfelt thanks were expressed to Tori Stowe, the kit designer and JP Holder who connected the school with the supplier.

Rhino was commended for bringing the vision to life with their expert craftsmanship. The new kit represents both the school’s history and the bright future of basketball at the school.

This milestone is a celebration of the inclusive and supportive community that basketball has fostered at St Andrew’s College.