Alicedale United Women’s Rugby Club seals back-to-back titles

Chesley Daniels

In a captivating display of skill, determination and teamwork, Alicedale United Women’s Rugby Club clinched their second consecutive Sarah Baartman Women’s Rugby League title, defeating Rhodes Phoenix 31-15 in a pulsating final.

The match kicked off with both teams displaying exceptional intensity, but it was Rhodes who drew first blood through scrumhalf Andiswa Ngqeniso’s clever blindside try. However, the conversion attempt sailed wide.

Alicedale United swiftly responded through their talismanic flyhalf Bridgette Coetzee, who mesmerized the defense with her trademark pace and agility, scoring a stunning 50-meter try and converting it effortlessly.

As the heat began to take its toll, Alicedale United’s Ntombozuko Kondile expertly finished off a well-crafted move in the corner, extending their lead to 12-5.

Rhodes’ powerful lock forward Makhathini reduced the deficit to 12-10, but Coetzee’s second try, converted with precision, handed Alicedale United a 19-10 halftime advantage.

The introduction of experienced prop Sinazo Halom and other substitutes injected fresh impetus into Alicedale United’s forward pack. Zenande, Mckenzi, and captain Ntosh led the charge, dismantling Rhodes’ defense with relentless drives.

Coetzee completed her hat-trick, converting with aplomb, as Alicedale United surged 26-10 ahead.

In the final stages, Halom’s barnstorming run and Paula Israel’s sniping break set up Coetzee for her fourth try, which she converted to seal the victory.

Rhodes scored a late consolation try, but Alicedale United’s triumph was never in doubt.

Bridgette Coetzee was deservedly named player of the match, adding to her Top Try Scorer and Player of the Season awards.

Alicedale United were crowned Team of the Season, while Coach Danwyn Jewell received the Sarah Baartman Coach of the Year award.

Metro championship awaits

With this convincing victory, Alicedale United now await the outcome of the Kwaru vs Motherwell game to determine the Metro champions.

Match stats:

– Tries: Bridgette Coetzee (4), Ntombozuko Kondile

– Conversions: Bridgette Coetzee (4)

– Tries: Andiswa Ngqeniso, Makhathini

Player of the match:

Bridgette Coetzee – Alicedale United

Team of the season:

Alicedale United Women’s Rugby Club

Coach of the season:

Danwyn Jewell – Alicedale United