Southwell too good for Willows, Salem trash Makana Sona

By Chesley Daniels

Southwell 1st XI and Salem 1st XI played exceptionally good cricket this past weekend in the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League with dominant victories over Willows and Makana Sona respectively.

There were also impressive wins for Station Hill in their GCB 2nd League derby encounter against Port Alfred, while Sidbury narrowly edged Swallows and Southwell beat Manley Flats.

Nicholas Wilmot (Salem) and James Stirk (Southwell) recorded impressive centuries with the bat while Sipho Saki took five wickets for Station Hill.

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

1. SOUTHWELL VS WILLOWS

SOUTHWELL 237/8 (50)

* James Stirk 100*, Jesse Van Rensburg 29, Guy Bladen 18*, Kyle Van Niekerk 18

– Christiano Jasson

Willows 124 (30.2)

* Jongile Kilani 43

– Guy Bladen 3/28 (7), Adrian Reed 3/11 (4.2), Murray Hobson 2/36 (7)

SOUTHWELL WON BY 113 RUNS + BONUS POINT

2. SALEM VS MAKANA SONA

SALEM 292 (49.1)

* Nicholas Wilmot 101, Buster Brotherton 42, Marquin Loutz 37

– Abongile Hashe 3/47 (8.1), Viwe Makeleni 2/32 (5), Mihlali Yili 2/43 (5), Ayabonga Xanise 1/29 (7)

MAKANA 60 (18.2)

* Nkosi 14, Lungisa Ngqina 9

– Ronnie Roth 4/8 (3), Bryn Wakeford 3/22 (6)

SALEM WON BY 232 RUNS + BONUS POINT

3. RHODES VS CUYLERVILLE

CUYLERVILLE 393

– Sine Gogwana 2/55, Bradley Van Heerden 2/38, Asenathi Matha 1/26

RHODES 44

* David Blenkinsop 10

– CUYLERVILLE WON BY 349 RUNS + BONUS POINT

4. RHODES VS SIDBURY

RHODES 41

* Yolisa Qoboshiyane 11

– SIDBURY 42/1*

– Anothando Monomono 1/4

SIDBURY WON BY 9 WICKETS + BONUS POINTS

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

1. SIDBURY VS SWALLOWS

SIDBURY 217 (39)

* Luke Birrel 55, Josh Wesson 35, Juandre Nel 28, Gerhard Coetzee 21*

– Tinon Fillis 4/46 (10), Luvane Daniels 3/41 (10), Benedict Nelson 2/31 (9), Sachin Koeberg 1/43 (4)

SWALLOWS 180 (33)

* Luvane Daniels 41, Mornay Kohl 41, Ludo Ndjubu 21, Tino Fillis 22

– Juandre Nel 3/29 (9), Francois Nel 3/38 (6), Josh Wesson 2/30 (10), Jacques De Klerk 1/25 (3), Luke Birrel 1/16 (5)

SIDBURY WON BY 27 RUNS

2. STATION HILL VS PORT ALFRED

STATION HILL 161 (33)

* Rudy Williams 48, Franklin Jacobs 30, Keanen Arends 18, Zee Jaji 16

PORT ALFRED 110 (22.1)

– Sipho Sakhi 5/7 (5), Franklin Jacobs 3/21 (7), Lyndon Coltman 2/16 (2)

STATION HILL WON BY 51 RUNS

MANLEY FLATS VS SOUTHWELL

MANLEYS 196 (49)

* Steve Du Preez 63, Jo Balmer 27, Liam Banks 21

– Ross Daly 3/32 (9), Michael Deacon 2/25 (10), Chris Friderichs 2/24 (7), Jaryd Harty 2/15 (5), Richard Moss 1/54 (10)

SOUTHWELL 197/5 (39)

* Richard Moss 54*, Michael Deacon 53, Chris Friderichs 23, Reece Naude 23*

– Lester Isaacs 1/44 (9), Anton Ferreira 1/13 (5), Jo Balmer 1/32 (6), Jody Eaton 1/14 (4)

SOUTHWELL WON BY 5 WICKETS + BONUS POINT

GCB 1st League Log as at 13 October 2024

1. WILLOWS – 12 (2)

2. CUYLERVILLE – 6 (1)

3. SALEM – 6 (1)

4. SIDBURY – 6 (1)

5. SOUTHWELL – 6 (1)

6. RHODES – 5 (6)

7. MAKANA SONA – 1 (2)

GCB 1st Bathurst League

1. SOUTHWELL – 7 (2)2. CUYLERVILLE – 5 (1)

3. WILLOWS – 0 (1)

GCB 1st Central Albany League

1. SALEM – 11 (2)

2. SIDBURY – 1 (1)

3. MAKANA SONA – 0 (1)

GCB 2nd League

1. SALEM – 6 (1)

2. STATION HILL – 6 (1)

3. CUYLERVILLE – 0 (0)

4. KENTON – 0 (0)

5. MANLEYS FLATS – 0 (0)

6. PORT ALFRED – 0 (0)

7. RAINBOWS – 0 (0)

8. SIDBURY – 0 (0)

9. SWALLOWS – 0 (0)

10. SOUTHWELL – 0 (1)

11. TIGER TITANS – 0 (1)

GCB 2nd Central Albany League

1. SIBDURY – 10 (2)

2. SWALLOWS – 7 (3)

3. CUYLERVILLE – 6 (2)

4. MANLEYS – 6 (2)

5. SOUTHWELL – 6 (2)

6. SALEM – 1 (1)

GCB 2nd Bathurst League

1. STATION HILL – 12 (2)

2. KENTON – 6 (2)

3. SEVEN FOUNTAINS – 0 (0)

4. TIGER TITANS – 0 (0)

5. PORT ALFRED – 0 (1)

6. RAINBOWS – 0 (1)