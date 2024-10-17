Concern over Makhanda schoolchildren hospitalised after consuming ‘chips’

By Grocott’s Mail Reporters

Recent social media reports of Makhanda children falling ill and hospitalised after eating suspected contaminated chips, have sparked fear and concern among parents and residents.

A social media post trended on social media claiming: “Good evening leaders, please have a talk with your participants about monitoring their kids from buying stuff from the foreign owned shops, at 13:00 I took six kids to the hospital from St Mary’s Primary. Luckily they are doing fine, I just dropped them off at their homes. Diagnoses: food poisoning. Please spread the word.”

Following widespread concerns from parents and residents, Grocott’s Mail reached out to the schools.

The principal at St Mary’s Primary told Grocott’s Mail he was not aware of the reports. “I didn’t get any information or medical report saying that children from my school were diagnosed with food poisoning. I just got a photo or screenshot saying children from George Dickerson were diagnosed and that happened at 13:00, I wouldn’t know because that time we were still around the school as teachers and even children and I don’t know any of that,” the principal said.

There were rumours that a Nombulelo High School child had died after consuming snacks. However, when Grocott’s Mail contacted the school, the principal referred queries to the Department of Basic Education. The learner’s family, however, confirmed their child had passed away, but from an illness not related to snacks he had consumed.

Meanwhile, the principal of George Dickerson Primary School confirmed to Grocott’s Mail that a few children had complained of stomachache. The principal would not give further details.

In a message to parents, seen by Grocott’s Mail, the principal wrote earlier this week: “Good evening parents. Four learners became sick yesterday, vomiting and complaining about stomach pain. Two were admitted to Settlers Hospital. All of them were back at school today.

“Subsequently the School Management Team took a decision to stop the sale of all sweets, chips, bompies etc at school immediately. We spoke to everyone selling inside and outside the fence. It becomes your prerogative and responsibility if you give money to your child to buy these things before school. Let’s rather be safe than sorry. May you have a blessed evening.”

The Department of Basic Education’s spokesperson, Mali Mtima, confirmed the incidents. “We are aware of the incident wherein two girl learners complained at school of severe stomach aches. The school sent the kids to a nearby hospital and as such we are awaiting results of the lab which will give us clarity on the issue. Parents have been informed of the matter but the learners are back at school,” said Mtima.