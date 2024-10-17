Inkululeko launches new human rights podcast for local youth

By Nozipho Maphalala, Afikile Kopo, Vuyisile Zandamela

The Rhodes School of Journalism’s TV studio buzzed with excitement as Grade 12 Ntsika and Nyaluza High School learners gathered before the green screen for the first of a series of podcasts about human rights.

The podcasts are the brainchild of Nosi Dosi, program organiser for local after-school NGO Inkulukeko, aimed at developing local youth’s citizenship and leadership skills.

The podcasts were themes around our Bill of Rights (Chapter 2 of the South African Constitution) and explored how local youth could use these rights to their full advantage.

Dosi hosted the podcasts. She was joined by an eager and articulate group of learners and a special guest, Anelisa Bentele, who joined the group for all eight podcast episodes. Bentele is a labour and GBV activist, former Makana PR counsellor, and Sibanye Special Day Care Centre chairperson.

The learners relished the experience of recording their ideas in a state-of-the-art TV studio. School of Journalism Media Production Technology Specialist Hendrick Jali was at the controls and edited the episodes for Inkululeko’s YouTube channel.

Jali used a ‘green screen’ technique for special effects in the film and television industry. Jali created a virtual background and superimposed it over live-action footage.

Many learners shared their grievances about the lack of implementation of the Constitution and how they did not benefit from it. They also shared their grievances about the double standard they see in their community. They pointed out that to live a balanced lifestyle and get service delivery, a person has to come from a privileged family, and those born in unfortunate circumstances are doomed by the lack of service delivery in their communities.

For the second podcast episode on the Bill of Rights, Mthumhle Kepe joined the podcast to share his knowledge and concerns. “As much as people know that they have rights, they tend to forget that there are responsibilities to those rights they have to abide by,” he said.

The learners had diverse views about the topic but were critical of the quality of education in Makhanda. One of the learners said: “The Constitution states that everyone has the right to basic education, but in Makhanda, only private school students get quality education. Those in public schools hardly get resources to do their practical science experiments. We have to travel to PE to do that”.