Makhanda residents give multi-million rand road rehabilitation projects mixed reviews

With roadworks at every corner of Makhanda, there have been mixed reactions from the locals, some expressing joy that their complaints about the sorry state of the roads have finally been heard, while others lament the inconvenience of detours and ‘unfair’ labour practices at the various projects. Grocott’s Mail reporters hit the busy streets and asked the local residents for their reaction to the road rehabilitation projects in Makhanda.

Alison Plaatjies from Hooggenoeg

I think it’s a good thing that they are revamping the roads because of the potholes, but the road that they are revamping when you go to Hooggenoeg is very small than the old one, and this could cause accidents. Drivers should be careful on the new road and should not drink and drive.

Jessica Shuttlewoth Makhanda farm

It’s a good thing that the roads are being fixed because potholes damage tyres and wheel alignment is costly. I am happy they are fixing the roads.

Siyabonga Masinda from Lukhwe Street

Things shouldn’t be done under pressure. Now they are fixing things because of the situation that has changed in politics. We should be genuine when we do things as government. People cast their votes so that government can provide their needs as they promised. This is supposed to be a win-win situation. But it’s good that the roads are being fixed.

Anele Yako from Tantyi

It’s a good thing that they are fixing the roads but I don’t understand the reason why they hire the same people in these projects, which results in people smoking because they have nothing to do. Some people have kids and they can’t cater for them because they are jobless. Makana Municipality should give people jobs. I have been applying but with no luck.