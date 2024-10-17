St Andrew’s Blues put up strong performance in Stayers Water Polo Tournament

By Staff Reporter
In a thrilling final match of the Stayers Water Polo Tournament, the St Andrew’s College Blues delivered a strong performance, coming from behind twice to claim a 6-5 victory over Selborne College this week. This hard-fought win secured them 1st place in the tournament. Congratulations to the 1st Team Water Polo players on their remarkable achievement!
Special Awards:
- Tournament Team Selections: Coel Trollip, Calum Emslie, Jacques du Toit
- Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Jacques du Toit
- Defender of the Tournament: Calum Emslie
- Player of the Tournament: Calum Emslie
- Coach of the Tournament: Grant Mackenzie