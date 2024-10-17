    Friday, October 18
    Results

    St Andrew’s Blues put up strong performance in Stayers Water Polo Tournament

    St Andrew’s College Blues pose with their medals after a sweet victory, coming from behind twice to claim a 6-5 win over Selborne College this week. Photo: Supplied
    By Staff Reporter

    In a thrilling final match of the Stayers Water Polo Tournament, the St Andrew’s College Blues delivered a strong performance, coming from behind twice to claim a 6-5 victory over Selborne College this week. This hard-fought win secured them 1st place in the tournament. Congratulations to the 1st Team Water Polo players on their remarkable achievement!

    Special Awards:

    • Tournament Team Selections: Coel Trollip, Calum Emslie, Jacques du Toit
    • Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Jacques du Toit
    • Defender of the Tournament: Calum Emslie
    • Player of the Tournament: Calum Emslie
    • Coach of the Tournament: Grant Mackenzie

