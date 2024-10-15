Makhanda football fraternity mourns passing of young, talented footballer

By Chris Totobela

The Makhanda’s football fraternity is once again under a dark cloud after the passing of a young, talented footballer.

Nomveliso Zenani, affectionately known as Nhenhe in football circles, passed away last weekend.

The sad news of Nomveliso’s passing was confirmed by her devastated father, Zanethemba Koliti. “We are still in shock.”

The 22-year-old Nomveliso, who matriculated from Kutliso Daniels Secondary School in 2022, joined African Connection Women’s Football Club a few years ago and immediately made an impact. It did not take her long to make the right wing position her own. She played in big games against the province’s best teams and one of her best games was against Hollywood Bets side Thunderbirds in the final of the Eastern Cape Heritage Day Tournament held at the University of Fort Hare.

In 2020 she had an outstanding season, starting every game and scoring a couple of important goals. She won the best player award in that season.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail on behalf of African Connection, Nwabisa Tyelbooi said she was saddened by the news of Nomveliso’s death. “It seems like a dream and someone will tell me that it is not true. I have played with her for two to three seasons before I retired and she was such a talented player. She had lightning speed with a lot of dribbling and could also take shots at goals.

“She was such a versatile player as she could play as a right winger, central midfielder or playmaker, and also wide on the left. She was a hard worker at training and during matches, but was an amazing person off the field. She loved people so much and was always smiling. This is a huge loss for the team as she left a void that would be very difficult to fill.”

Tyelbooi also sent condolences to Zenani family and wished them strength during this challenging time.

Nomveliso will be laid to rest on Saturday, 19 October at her Joza home.

Condolences to Nomveliso’s family have come far and wide.