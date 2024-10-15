Makhanda teams fall short in Nedbank Cup preliminary round

By Chris Totobela

The 2024/25 Hollywood Bets Regional League season got underway on Saturday with the traditional Nedbank Cup preliminary round.

In the first game, Maru FC edged XI Attackers FC by a single first-half goal.

In the second game City Pirates FC were awarded a walk over as Alicedale-based Friendly City FC did not pitch up for the game, and the stage was set for the late afternoon final between old rivals Maru and City Pirates.

Both teams started the game at pedestrian pace which was expected as the heat was still unbearable at the time. Maru had the better of the early exchanges, putting Pirates under pressure and forcing them to play on the backfoot.

It was a cagey affair as both teams struggled to put foot on the ball and they went to the half time break with a goalless deadlock. In the second half, the heat dissipated and a slight breeze enabled the players to increase the tempo.

Both teams made a few substitutions at the beginning of the second half and the game changed for the better, as both started playing good attacking football with purpose.

Maru opened the scoring when the City Pirates’ goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross cum shot from Sabatha Kondile, that found the back of the net.

City Pirates responded rapidly as their hard-running left winger, Aviwe Klaas, found acres of space in the box and rifled home a thunderous equaliser that gave the keeper no chance.

Both teams threw everything at each other in search of a winner but it was City Pirates that found the back of the net after a swift move from the middle of the park that was once again finished off by Klaas, who tapped the ball home from close range, to give his side the lead.

Maru pushed forward and put Pirates under pressure forcing them to defend deep in their half and were rewarded when midfielder Chumani Dawe took a long range shot that found the far corner and sent the Maru faithful to raptures, running onto the field with wild excitement.

The game ended 2-2 and was decided in a penalty shootout where Maru emerged victorious.

Maru, as Makana winners, went on to play United Eleven FC from Bathurst, who were the Ndlambe winners in a game played in Port Alfred.

United Eleven beat Maru 3-1 and booked themselves a spot in a four-team finale that will take place this Saturday in Port Alfred where they will face off with City Aces at 11am while Wits will lock horns with Seven Stars in a lunch-time kick-off at the Mamityi Gidana Stadium in Port Alfred.

The final will be played at 4pm and the winner will proceed to play against other regional winners at a later date.

United Eleven manager and coach Andile Marasi told Grocott’s Mail that his boys are ready. “My boys are ready to go all the way. This is football and anything can happen but we are ready and we believe we can win this stage and move on to the next stage.”