Makhanda boxer Fule in pursuit of vacant Eastern Cape welterweight title

By Chris Totobela

The future of Makhanda’s boxing looks very bright and promising as one of the sons of the soil travels to Ginsberg this weekend in search of another title.

Bongani “King Killer” Fule will exchange leather with Mdantsane’s Abelo “Bruno” Tokwe for the vacant Eastern Cape featherweight title over 10 rounds. Theirs will be the main bout of the eight-bout event at the Ginsberg Community Hall in eQonce on Sunday, 20 October, with the first bout starting at 2pm.

Fule is excited about the fight. “I’m very happy for this opportunity and I thank God and my ancestors for paving the way. I started training for this fight from as early as May and I feel very strong and ready. Makhandans and my supporters from all over the province must get ready to celebrate another title. This one is different from my first title fight as I have learnt new things now from my new coach Mzolisi Yoyo, who is a former South African champion. I have more tools to take to this fight and I have grown as a boxer and I’m mentally stronger now.”

Fule urged his supporters to watch the fight live as he tries to bring the title home.