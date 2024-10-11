Makhanda man, 38, shot and killed in Joza

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A 38-year-old man was shot dead in his Phumlani Location home in the early hours of this morning.

Police spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy, said the man and his girlfriend were in bed when they heard someone kicking the back door open.

McCarthy said it is alleged that a balaclava-clad suspect entered the duo’s room, pulled the blankets and started shooting the man whose name has not been released by the police.

The man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“We can confirm that SAPS Joza is investigating a murder case after attending to a crime scene on 11 October at about 02:00 in Extension 2, Phumlani Location, Joza,” McCarthy stated.

He said the investigation was continuing.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Seven Fountains detectives are investigating a case of murder after SAPS members attended to a complaint on Thompson Farm, Salem on Saturday, 5 October at about 6am.

The remains of a 28-year-old woman were discovered near Salem Sports Field by community members who then contacted the police.

“The 28-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene by EMS.”