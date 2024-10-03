Impressive wins for Willows and Cuylerville in GCB League

By Chesley Daniels

The long awaited Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) finally kicked off and saw some impressive and competitive cricket on display last weekend in the opening of the 2024/2025 cricket season.

Willows and Cuylerville recorded impressive wins in the GCB 1st League while Station Hill, Swallows and Southwell were also on the winning side.

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

Rhodes vs Willows

Willows once again proved its dominance over the students in recent years with a 129-run bonus point win at Great Field on Saturday.

Willows batted first and after a slow start and losing a few wickets, it was left to Romario Fritz, Jerry Nqgolo and Ruwayne Brooks, and the trio came to the party and got their side to a formidable 243/9 in 49 overs.

Opener Fritz showed his class with the bat and was in sublime form, scoring a flamboyant 73 runs that included seven 4s and two 6s. Nqgolo made a blitz 76 (four 4s, four 6s) while captain Brooks added a solid 26 towards the end of the innings.

Adrian Wright 3/31 (10) and Ace 3/38 (10) were the standout bowlers for Rhodes.

The students lost wickets at regular intervals due to disciplined bowling and fielding by the young Willows side. Wright top scored with a patient 35 whilst Rhodes stumbled to a mere 114 all out in just 27 overs, handing Willows a convincing 129-run bonus point win.

Young Enrique Strydom who played his first official 1st League club match, took an impressive 3/49 (9 overs) while veteran swing bowler Tando Ngcete also took 3/33 (8). They received excellent support from Ngqolo 2/9 ((5) and AJ Jeggels 1/12 (5) who bowled incredible economical spells.

Southwell vs Cuylerville

The much anticipated derby took place at the Southwell Sports Club on Saturday. The hosts were put in to bat and made a decent 215/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Kyle Van Niekerk 42 and Chris Roberts 41 batted well for Southwell. The Norval brothers, Jurie 2/29 (8) and Frank 2/26 (6), bowled excellently for Cuylerville, with great accuracy.

Cuylerville made 216/4 in (40.2), winning by 6 wickets.

Captain Brandon Handley scored a brilliant unbeaten century 102* while Brent Emslie also chipped in with a patient 45 and Charlie Muir 24.

Rhodes vs Makana Sona

After a heavy defeat the previous day, the students pulled things together and recorded a narrow 16-run win in a closely and tightly contested affair.

Rhodes batted first and were bowled out for a low score of 123 due to discipline and accurate bowling by Makana bowlers. Klaas 3/3, Hashe 3/36 and Sam 2/28 were the destroyers-in-chief for Makana.

In their run chase, Makana look set for a win but a batting collapse saw them slump to 107 all out. Makeleni 33 and Haya 23 showed resilience but Rhodes bowlers came back strongly to secure the win.

Rhodes won by 16 runs.

Bradley Van Heerden took 6/18 and claimed man of the match.

GCB 2nd LEAGUE

Station Hill vs Kenton

Kenton 168

* Lyndon Coltman 5/23 (7)

* Keagan Nelson 2/40 (7)

* Mason Brooks 2/8 (6)

Station Hill 169/3 (22)

– Zee Jayi 81*

– Franklin Jacobs 27*

– Keenen Arends 25

Station Hill won by 7 wickets and a bonus point.

Cuylerville vs Southwell

Southwell 218

* Tiaan Joubert 67

* Richard Moss 28

Cuylerville 198/5 (39.5)

* James Cameron 1/19

Cuylerville won by 5 wickets in a reduced over match due to rain