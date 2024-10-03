Alicedale women’s rugby club makes history

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Alicedale United Women’s Rugby Club successfully defended its title at the Annual Geneva Scholtz Tournament in Middelburg, solidifying its position as a dominant force in women’s rugby.

Representing Sarah Baartman and Sedru, Alicedale United topped the Sarah Baartman Women’s Rugby League with an unblemished record, securing the Stream B trophy for the second consecutive year.

Alicedale United’s unbeaten run in the tournament was marked by two convincing pool game victories and a 29-15 triumph over Zebras in the final.

Alicedale United’s league campaign was characterized by a 79-0 thrashing of Old Collegians on August 17; a 26-0 bonus-point win over Patensie Gamtoos Valley Eagles on August 17; a forfeit victory over Rhodes Phoenix on August 24; a hard-fought 36-20 win over Humansdorp Protea Angels on August 31 and a default victory over Graaf-Reinet on September 7.

Coach Danwyn Jewell lauded his team’s dedication and resilience. “Our players have consistently delivered on the field, and I’m proud of their commitment. Special thanks to Paula ‘Izzy’ Israel for her tireless efforts in practice and the Indoor Gym Instructors for their expertise in strength and conditioning.”

Alicedale United gears up to face Humansdorp in the semi-finals on October 5 at Rhodes, while Graaf-Reinet clashes with Rhodes Phoenix.

Log standings:

1. Alicedale United – 25 points

2. Graaf-Reinet

3. Rhodes Phoenix

4. Humansdorp Protea Angels

Zenande Nomfezeko Thembani was instrumental in Alicedale United’s success, demonstrating exceptional skill and leadership throughout the tournament. She scored two tries in the opening game and two in the Final.

Alicedale United Women’s Rugby Club has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in women’s rugby, boasting a talented squad and dedicated coaching staff.