St Marks Alicedale stuns log leaders Kareedouw Tigers

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling Score Energy Drink Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 encounter, St Marks Alicedale secured a crucial 27-17 bonus-point win over log leaders Kareedouw Tigers at the Alicedale Sports Ground on Saturday.

Kareedouw Tigers, unbeaten at their fortress-like home ground, were humbled at the “House of Pain” in Alicedale. The visitors’ impressive season-long run at the top of the log was halted by a determined St Marks side.

St Marks took control, leading 19-5 at halftime. The hosts’ powerful forwards, led by Brian Buys and Gushu Ntlanjeni, proved unstoppable. Buys scored two tries in the first half, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Despite Kareedouw’s second-half resurgence, St Marks stood firm, showcasing character and determination. The home side’s defence held strong, thwarting the log leaders’ attempts to claw back.

Gushu Ntlanjeni’s outstanding performance earned him the man of the match accolade. His powerful try, scrummaging prowess, and brutal tackling sealed the win for St Marks.

Tries: St Marks – 4, (Buys x2, Gushu, Franklin Sias,

Kareedouw Tigers – 3

– Conversions: St Marks – 2, (Saterdag x2)

Kareedouw Tigers – 1

– Drop: St Marks – 1, (Sias)

Kareedouw Tigers – 0

“Our team showed immense character and determination. We’re proud of this historic win and look forward to the next challenge,” said Bowen De Vos, St Marks’ coach.