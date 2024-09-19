Fireworks expected in all-women cancer awareness boxing tourney in Joza

Joza Indoor Sports Centre is expeted to be packed with boxing fans on Saturday as women from all over the province will be exchanging leather.

The all-women breast cancer awareness tournament has attracted a lot of interest from the public and promises fireworks.

This event has now been moved to Joza Indoor Sports Centre and will no longer be held at the Hlalani community hall as was previously planned.

Mfuzo, Masakheke, Rhodes University and Vukani boxing clubs will represent Makhanda against Acemates Academy from Qonce, Dabhan from Peddie, Hotspurs from Gqeberha, Mali Boxing Academy from Bathurst, Stinging Bees and Thubalethu boxing clubs, both from Kariega, as well as University of Fort Hare boxing club from Alice.

The boxers will step on the scale at 9am, with the first bout scheduled to start at 11am.