Rhodes unleashes rugby fury, thrashes Swallows in Epru Adams Cup clash

By Chesley Daniels

In a stunning display of dominance, Rhodes University’s 1st XV rugby team annihilated Swallows 50-17 in their Epru Adams Cup second-round fixture at the Rhodes University Great Field on Saturday. The students’ breathtaking second-half performance left the 2023 Sedru champions reeling.

The initial 40 minutes were a tightly contested affair, with Rhodes edging Swallows 12-7 at halftime. The Students’ forwards laid the foundation, while their backs probed for openings. Swallows, however, remained resilient, capitalizing on Rhodes’ errors to stay within striking distance.

The floodgates opened in the second half as Rhodes unleashed a devastating attacking spree, running in eight tries to leave Swallows gasping. Prop Athi Nkewana led the charge, scoring two tries and wreaking havoc in the loose. The Students’ backline, now unshackled, exploited Swallows’ defensive vulnerabilities with precision and panache.

Swallows’ second-half implosion was characterized by unforced errors, discipline issues, and a lack of confidence. Their usually potent backline was neutralized by Rhodes’ organized defense, while their forwards struggled to contain the Students’ relentless pressure.

Rhodes’ emphatic victory was built on their ability to adapt and execute. Their forwards’ dominance provided the platform, while their backs’ flair and finesse delivered the knockout blows. This performance will send shockwaves through the Epru Adams Cup, announcing Rhodes as a force to be reckoned with.

Athi Nkewana’s powerhouse display earned him the Man of the Match accolade. His tireless work rate, destructive tackling, and try-scoring exploits inspired his teammates to victory.

Updated EPRU Adams Cup Log:

1. Middelburg Eagles (72 points, 17 matches)

2. Paterson Lions (58 points, 17 matches)

3. Old Collegians (55 points, 18 matches)

4. Newtown Wolves (47 points, 18 matches)

5. Karoo Springbokke (43 points, 18 matches)

6. Swallows (42 points, 18 matches)

7. Enon United (42 points, 18 matches)

8. Steytlerville Barbarians (35 points, 18 matches)

9. Rhodes (22 points, 17 matches)

10. Malmaision (19 points, 17 matches)