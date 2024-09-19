Makhanda-born filmmaker Twiggy Matiwana nominated for a SAFTA

By Amahle Cele

Ntombozuko Matiwana, affectionately known as Twiggy, is a filmmaker whose roots run deep in the vibrant community of Makhanda.

Born and raised in this culturally rich town, Matiwana’s passion for storytelling blossomed early, performing short stories at her local church. Her love for the craft propelled her to pursue formal studies in filmmaking, setting her on a path that would lead to remarkable opportunities in the industry.

Matiwana has contributed her talents to acclaimed TV productions including Home Affairs, Scandal, Skeem Saam and The Queen. Her body of work often tackles significant themes such as justice, identity, and the socio-political landscape of South Africa, offering audiences a nuanced perspective on pressing issues.

Recently, she was honoured with a nomination for a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for her latest project. The SAFTAs is an annual South African awards ceremony hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation, to honour creative excellence in the local film and television industry as assessed by the volunteer judges. The ceremony takes place on 25 October 2024.

Matiwana says: “This recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a proud moment for our community, which has played a pivotal role in shaping my journey as a storyteller.”

Her career took a significant turn in 2017 when she received recognition at the prestigious FESPACO film festival, solidifying her status as a rising talent in the film industry.

More recently, Matiwana served as co-director on the Netflix drama Unseen, which explores the gripping narrative of an ordinary domestic worker ensnared in a web of danger while searching for her missing husband. The series intricately delves into themes of power, invisibility, and survival, shedding light on untold stories often overlooked in mainstream media.

As part of the directing team for Unseen, Matiwana co-directed several episodes, working closely with the cast and crew to authentically portray the emotional depth and complexity of the characters. “Collaborating with such a talented team and bringing this story to audiences has been an incredible journey,” she said.

Reflecting on her experiences during the production, Matiwana recalled a particularly memorable moment: “One of the most surreal experiences occurred at 3am when our boat got stuck at sea. Despite the challenges, the cast and crew remained calm and focused, creating a bond that will last a lifetime. It was a true testament to our resilience.”

Currently, Matiwana is channeling her creative energy into a new documentary titled Unveiling Makhanda, set for release in 2024. This ambitious project aims to explore the heart of the Makhanda community as it navigates socio-political upheaval and economic challenges. “This documentary will illuminate our community’s spirit, resilience, and history,” she explained.

Matiwana believes that these stories resonate deeply and highlight how talent from Makhanda continues to shine on national platforms. The SAFTA nomination represents an opportunity to bring attention to their vibrant town and its potential in the creative arts. “I believe this story deserves to be told on both national and global platforms,” she stated.

Matiwana is also passionate about nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. She actively participates in local workshops and mentorship programmes, encouraging young creatives to share their unique perspectives. “I believe in the power of storytelling to effect change, and I want to inspire others to find their voices,” she said.

With her unwavering commitment to amplifying local voices and championing her community, Matiwana continues to make her mark in the film industry, crafting narratives that resonate with audiences far and wide.