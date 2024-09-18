Makhanda’s teen boxer eyeing another national title after district, provincial success

By Chris Totobela

Fifteen-year-old Makhanda boxer Sangenathi Valela is hard at work preparing for another significant moment in her young boxing career.

The Masibambane Boxing Club product is scheduled to compete in the national boxing championships in Limpopo from 24 to 30 September.

The hard-hitting Valela, who moved weight from 54kg to 60kg this year, knocked out Lunathi Cunge in the first round at local trials, and went on to defeat Owethu Mxuma on points at district trials held at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre.

After her success at local and district levels, Valela made her way to the provincial championships where she defeated Buffalo City Metro’s Amahle Khudulu and was crowned Eastern Cape champion.

Valela is eager to emulate her 2023 success in the ring. Last year, she went to the Sarah Baartman district trials in Somerset East and came back victorious in the 54kg category.

In September of the same year, she fought in the Eastern Cape championships in Gqeberha where she was crowned the Eastern Cape champion. In December she went to Mpumalanga to take part in the national championships and was crowned the 2023 national champion.

The grade 9 Ntsika Secondary School pupil started boxing in 2021 and still remembers how it all started. “I wanted to lose weight and decided to train with the boxers just to try and reduce my weight, which was starting to give me problems at the time. My coach asked me to try boxing out and see and I did, and I immediately fell in love with it.”

It didn’t take Valela long to show her mettle and 2023 proved to be the year she shone.

She is super excited about the upcoming tournament. “I am ready for these championships and I know how tough it is going to be, but I know what I’m capable of. After beating a former national champion in the provincial championships, I realised how strong I am and I believe that I can do it in Limpopo and be crowned national champion in the 60kg category.”

Her powerful weapon is her left hook, which always catches opponents unawares, she says.

Valela urged Makhandans to keep her in their prayers as she prepares to step onto unfamiliar territory in search of another national title.

She also pleaded with young people to play sport, any sport of their choice, and to focus on education as the two things will keep them away from trouble.