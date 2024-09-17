Rhodes University announces 2024 Distinguished Alumni Awards recipients

By The Division of Communications & Advancement

Rhodes University vice-chancellor, Prof. Sizwe Mabizela, announced the 2024 recipients of the coveted Distinguished Alumni Award at the Annual General Meeting of Convocation on Saturday, 06 September 2024. These individuals have significantly contributed to their respective fields and upheld the university’s academic excellence and leadership legacy.

Prof Mabizela says the recipients of these awards during the university’s 120th celebration year have all demonstrated leadership by contributing immensely to their professional fields, the University and their communities. He emphasised that the University was proud of its achievements. He thanked them for upholding the valid values of a Rhodes University graduate and for flying the University flag with pride, honour and distinction.

The outgoing President of The Association of Old Rhodians, Prof Rod Walker, echoed the Vice Chancellor’s sentiments and agrees that “the Distinguished Alumni Award are used to acknowledge the University alumni who contribute extensively to the benefit of society and bring honour to the name of the University through their activities.

The recipients of the 2024 Distinguished Alumni Awards are:

Bruce Whitfield

A seasoned financial journalist, Bruce Whitfield has shaped the narrative of business journalism in South Africa. A Rhodes University graduate with a BJourn degree, he has over two decades of experience hosting The Money Show, one of the longest-running radio programmes in South African broadcast history. Whitfield is also a three-time Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year and has received numerous accolades for his work across radio, television, and print. Bruce is recognised as the author of two books for his dynamic insights into the South African economy and is currently working on his third book​.

Dr Solomzi Makohliso

Dr Solomzi Makohliso, an innovative bio-entrepreneur, is committed to using technology for global humanitarian causes. As the Deputy Director of EssentialTech at EPFL in Switzerland, Dr Makohliso spearheads projects such as solar-powered X-ray machines and AI technology for post-conflict reconstruction. His career spans a Master’s in BioMedical Engineering from Brown University and a PhD from Switzerland. Through his work, he addresses critical global challenges in health and infrastructure​.

Prof. Alan Chalmers

An international leader in computer graphics, Prof. Alan Chalmers, has made significant strides in virtual archaeology and high-dynamic range imaging. With an MSc from Rhodes University and a PhD from the University of Bristol, Chalmers has authored over 265 academic papers and supervised 51 PhD students. He is instrumental in developing HDR video technology and actively promotes African research in computer graphics, serving as Honorary President of Afrigraph​.

Dr Alistair Mokoena

Dr Alistair Mokoena, the former Country Director of Google South Africa, has over 26 years of experience in marketing, law, and technology. He holds multiple degrees from Rhodes University, including a BCom and LLB. Dr Mokoena has previously served as Ogilvy South Africa’s CEO and received numerous accolades for his leadership in marketing. His passion for digital transformation and access to quality education for all students has driven him to establish the Dr Alistair Mokoena Education Fund which provides funding to honours students in any field at Rhodes University.

Fortune Sibanda

Fortune Sibanda is a digital policy and governance trailblazer with notable roles at Google Africa and TikTok. A Rhodes University graduate with a Master’s in Journalism and Media Studies, Sibanda has spent over a decade advocating for ICT access, privacy, and online safety in Africa. His initiatives have helped shape the digital landscape, particularly in underserved communities. He remains actively involved in Rhodes University’s academic and community engagement programmes.

Emeritus Prof Rob O’Donoghue

Prof. Rob O’Donoghue is celebrated for his work in environmental education and sustainability. He pioneered projects integrating indigenous knowledge with modern ecological education practices as an academic at Rhodes University’s Environmental Learning Research Centre. His contributions have empowered teachers and students, promoting sustainability across Southern Africa. Even after retirement, Prof. O’Donoghue continues to lead international research initiatives​.

Prof Stephanie Burton

Prof. Stephanie Burton, an accomplished biochemist, excellent researcher, and sustainability advocate, is a leading figure in research strategy and transdisciplinary education. Having served as Vice-Principal for Research and Postgraduate Education at the University of Pretoria, she was pivotal in launching the Future Africa initiative. Prof. Burton continues to engage with Rhodes University through mentorship and strategic research collaborative initiatives, shaping the next generation of scholars​.

These distinguished alumni represent the highest ideals of Rhodes University, making remarkable contributions to society and embodying the spirit of leadership and innovation.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.