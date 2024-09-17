Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony: A tribute to commitment and legacy at Rhodes University

By Lance Myburgh

The Steve Biko Lawns at Rhodes University were filled with respect and nostalgia as Rhodes University held its Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony earlier this month.

This year’s event was more than a simple celebration of nature but a heartfelt tribute to the university’s retirees. These individuals have devoted decades of their lives to the growth and success of the institution.

Mr. Schalk Van Der Merwe opened the event with a heartfelt welcome to all the dignitaries, distinguished guests, attendees, and Rhodes University staff. In his address, he emphasised the significance of acknowledging the collective journey and efforts of everyone present, reflecting on the importance of Arbor Day as a symbol of life, growth, and continuity – an apt metaphor for the legacy left by the retirees.

Professor Sizwe Mabizela, Vice-Chancellor of Rhodes University, expressed deep appreciation for the invaluable contributions of the retirees during his address. He commended their unwavering dedication and acknowledged their lasting impact on the university. “Rhodes University is built upon the foundation of truly loyal and dedicated staff who give their all for the greater common good,” he remarked. Mabizela stated, “It is their commitment and hard work that has enabled us to establish and sustain this university as a distinct and distinguished institution of higher learning.”

Ms Nasiphi Tafane from Human Resources had the honour of reading the citations of the retirees present at the event, a deeply moving part of the ceremony. As she recounted the careers of individuals from various departments, each citation served as a heartfelt tribute to their hard work, passion, and dedication. These readings captured the personal and professional legacies the retirees leave behind. Even those unable to attend had their citations read absentia, ensuring their contributions were celebrated. The retirees came from diverse backgrounds, with interests spanning from music to law, further highlighting the richness of their service to the university.

After having their citations read, the event’s highlight came when the retirees collectively planted the Yellowwood tree. Each retiree symbolically contributed by shovelling soil into the tree’s planting hole, marking their lasting legacy within the university.

After the tree-planting, Mrs Ntombekhaya ‘Mavis’ Mnyungula, with 40 years of service, gave a heartfelt vote of thanks on behalf of all retirees, expressing gratitude to Professor Mabizela and Rhodes University. Her words were warm, reflecting the deep bond between the retirees and the institution they had served for many years. In her parting wisdom to the younger generation, she emphasised the importance of values like respect for one’s job, management, and colleagues and upholding honesty as the cornerstone of workplace integrity. “These values will serve you well in your career and contribute to the university’s overall success,” she said. Mrs Mnyungula also appreciated the university for providing employment opportunities to many citizens of Makhanda.

Rhodes University also honoured two staff members, Ryno Van Rooyen and Steven Peter, who sadly passed away this year.

The Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony celebrated nature and a profound acknowledgement of the dedication and contributions of Rhodes University’s retirees. Through this event, the university has ensured that the legacies of these remarkable individuals will continue to grow, much like the Yellowwood Tree planted in their honour, for many years to come.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.