Impressive away win for Swallows in Enon

By Chesley Daniels

Swallows secured their fourth consecutive victory in the Epru Adams Cup with a resounding 41-21 bonus-point win over Enon United in Enon on Saturday. This dominant performance solidified Swallows’ position in fourth place on the log.

The 2023 Sedru champions showcased their prowess by scoring five tries against a formidable Enon side in their home turf in the Sundays River Valley Municipality. Swallows had previously defeated Enon in the first round at the Albany Sports Club, reaffirming their dominance over the 2023 Sundays River champions.

Match highlights:

Swallows’ powerful forwards laid the foundation for their victory, demolishing Enon’s scrum.

Points scorers for Swallows:

– Tries: Ethan September, Mitchell Wentzel, Alexius Walters, Jody Duiker, Zenovan Denston

– Conversions: Jason Henson (x5)

– Penalties: Jason Henson (x2)

Upcoming match:

Swallows aim to extend their winning streak to five matches when they face Paterson Lions at the Albany Sports Club this weekend.

Latest Adams Cup Log:

1. Middelburg Eagles – 61 (13)

2. Paterson Lions – 47 (14)

3. Old Collegians – 45 (15)

4. Swallows – 42 (15)

5. Newtown Wolves – 35 (15)

6. Karoo Springbokke – 33 (15)

7. Steytlerville Barbarians – 29 (15)

8. Enon United – 27 (14)

9. Rhodes – 17 (13)

10. Malmasion – 17 (15)