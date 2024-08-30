Narrow win for OC over Rhodes

By Chesley Daniels

Old Collegians (OC) secured a thrilling 21-19 victory over Rhodes Stallions in their Epru Adams Cup second-round match at the Rhodes University Great Field on Saturday afternoon. The win came down to the wire, with OC snatching victory through a penalty as Rhodes seemed poised to take the win.

In a fiercely contested and competitive battle, the two Makhanda sides showcased spectacular running rugby, entertaining a decent crowd. Rhodes’ forwards dominated up front, particularly in the scrums, putting OC under pressure throughout the match. However, OC’s fast-paced game and skilful backs, who utilized the ball effectively out wide, allowed them to stay in the contest.

Rhodes made several crucial errors, missing scoring opportunities and ultimately falling short. OC held on for the win, solidifying their third position on the log, while Rhodes remains in ninth place.

Upcoming match:

OC will face Steytlerville Barbarians this weekend at the Lavender Valley Sports Ground, seeking another home win to maintain their momentum.

Latest Adams Cup Log:

1. Middelburg Eagles – 61 (13)

2. Paterson Lions – 47 (14)

3. Old Collegians – 45 (15)

4. Swallows – 42 (15)

5. Newtown Wolves – 35 (15)

6. Karoo Springbokke – 33 (15)

7. Steytlerville Barbarians – 29 (15)

8. Enon United – 27 (14)

9. Rhodes – 17 (13)

10. Malmasion – 17 (15)