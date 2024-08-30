Stars fall to Progress, Brumbies suffer defeat against NMU Madibaz

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars 1st XV suffered a comprehensive 20-31 bonus-point defeat against Progress in their second-round Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 encounter in Kariega on Saturday. Progress now sits in second place, just two points shy of log leaders Kruisfontein United, while Stars remain in fifth position, eyeing a top-four finish to secure a playoff spot.

The intense and physical battle saw both teams play exciting running rugby, with Progress capitalizing on scoring opportunities and Stars missing out. Stars will host Central on Saturday, seeking a bonus-point win to move into the top four.

In another match, Brumbies fell to a dominant 39-18 bonus-point defeat against NMU Madibaz at the Lavender Valley Sports Ground. The students’ powerful forwards laid the foundation up front, scoring numerous push-over tries from lineout drives and mauls. Brumbies had scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize, while NMU Madibaz played well-structured rugby to secure their win. Brumbies travel to Hankey on Saturday, under pressure to win and avoid the relegation zone.

Latest Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 Log:

1. Kruisfontein United – 67 (15)

2. Progress – 65 (16)

3. Gardens – 59 (17)

4. PE Harlequins – 47 (17)

5. Trying Stars – 44 (17)

6. NMU Madibaz – 44 (16)

7. Joubertina United – 37 (16)

8. Grahamstown Brumbies – 34 (17)

9. Park – 32 (16)

10. Central – 30 (16)

11. Despatch Oostelikes – 28 (16)

12. Hankey Villagers – 19 (16)