Women’s Month feature: Makhanda netballers make their mark

By Chris Totobela

In this week’s Women’s Month celebrations feature, Grocott’s Mail introduces two young Makhanda schoolgirls who have taken the netball scene by storm.

First up is 18-year-old Kutliso Daniels Secondary School all rounder Inganathi Mntundini. This grade 12 pupil started playing netball while she was still in grade 3, but did not take it seriously then as she was only doing it for fun. Everything changed when she met her coach and mentor Vuyiswa Mthetho,, who is also an educator at Kutliso Daniels. “I think meeting Miss Mthetho changed my life as she introduced me to serious netball and I never looked back since then. She changed the way I looked at netball and she helped me as my game improved a lot under her guidance”.

Mntundini is currently the captain of United Queens and her school team and enjoys her role. She has led her school team to several local and regional titles. “We have won many tournaments and I think the fact that we have many of our school players playing for United Queens as well is a plus factor for us as we know each other very well.”

She has a dream of playing for the national team and she looks up to Phumza Maweni. “I like how she plays, and her calmness even under pressure does it for me, she looks like she has nerves of steel.”

Mntundini has a short message for all young women: “I would like all young people to take part in sport, education is important but you need a healthy body and a healthy mind in order to focus at school.”

Next is Iviwe “Mdantsane” Wulu, a grade 10 pupil who started netball while in grade 6 but only played it seriously in grade 8. “I used to play netball occasionally but when I arrived at Kutliso Daniels I met Miss Mthetho who changed my game completely and made me the player I am today”.

Wulu, one the best goal keepers in Makhanda, models her game around Bongiwe Msomi and Phumza Maweni and their never say die attitude inspires her.

She has represented Makana and Sarah Baartman region teams respectively and has gone to several provincial trials. “I have been to many trials and I have given my all in all of them, but what I have noticed is that it is not that easy for our talented African players to break into these provincial teams but that will not stop me from trying again.”

Wulu plays for her school Khutliso Daniels and her local side United Queens. “I enjoyed playing for my school but decided to take our netball outside the school and formed United Queens after experiencing some minor problems and I enjoy every minute of it.”

Wulu also shared a message with young women and also had a few people to thank. “I encourage all young women to take part in sport, not to win but to enjoy it. I would like to thank my family especially my father who always supports me, friends and lastly Miss Mthetho who has been more than just a coach to me, who is always there for us on and off the court.”

Coach and mentor Vuyiswa Mthetho sang praises of both girls. “I’m very blessed to have had a chance to work with these two girls. Both of them excel in sport and in academics and have been very brilliant for our team. I call upon all schools to take sport seriously as not all learners will excel academically. There is a lot that learners can achieve in sport and we need to support them”.

Makhanda’s future of netball looks very bright with such talent.