Stars shine bright with hard-fought win

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars returned to winning ways with a thrilling 27-23 away victory against Hankey Villagers in their Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 second-round fixture on Saturday. This win marks a crucial comeback for Stars after suffering consecutive defeats against Gardens and NMU. Despite the win, Stars remain in fifth position on the log, but are fighting hard to secure a top-four playoff spot.

Brumbies suffer heavy defeat

Grahamstown Brumbies faced a tough defeat against Gardens, losing 49-8 in their second-round clash. Gardens dominated the match, earning a bonus point win and maintaining their third position on the log. Brumbies, on the other hand, moved up to seventh position.

Old Collegians stage impressive comeback

Old Collegians secured a hard-fought 24-12 win over second-placed Paterson Lions at the Lavender Valley on Saturday. Despite trailing 12-0 at halftime, Old Collegians staged an impressive second-half comeback, utilizing their home ground advantage and skilful backline to clinch the win.

Latest Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 Log

1. Kruisfontein United – 63 (14)

2. Progress – 60 (15)

3. Gardens – 54 (16)

4. PE Harlequins – 46 (16)

5. Trying Stars – 44 (16)

6. NMU Madibaz – 39 (15)

7. Grahamstown Brumbies – 34 (16)

8. Park – 32 (16)

9. Joubertina United – 32 (15)

10. Despatch Oostelikes – 28 (15)

11. Central – 25 (15)

12. Hankey Villagers – 18 (15)