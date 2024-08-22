Kowie United stuns log leaders Valencia to claim top spot

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling Sunsed Regional League match, Kowie United defeated previous log leaders Valencia Barbarians 28-17, securing a crucial bonus point win at the Station Hill Sports Ground on Saturday. This victory propelled United to the top of the log, overtaking Valencia.

United dominated the first half, leading 11-3 at the break. Their forwards laid a solid foundation, allowing their speedy backline to shine. Marcel Mey, the powerful prop forward, scored a brace of tries and earned the man of the match award. Bradley Marais and Jason Potgieter also scored tries, while Mason Brooks added a conversion and penalty.

The race for the title heats up

With only a few games left in the season, the top four teams – Kowie, Valencia, Rosebuds and Klipfontein – are in a fierce battle for the championship. Rosebuds and Klipfontein have two games in hand and must win both with a bonus point to stay in contention.

Klipfontein United Thrashes Ndlambe Tigers

In another match, Klipfontein United demolished Ndlambe Tigers 86-12 at the “Never Quit Stadium”, securing a bonus point win.

Rosebuds keep title hopes alive

Rosebuds travelled to Addo and defeated bottom-of-the-log Black Lions 62-10, maintaining their title hopes.

Latest Sunsed Regional League log

1. Kowie United – 40 (12)

2. Valencia Barbarians – 40 (12)

3. Rosebuds Alicedale – 35 (10)

4. Klipfontein United – 30 (10)

5. Alderonians – 18 (10)

6. Ndlambe Tigers – 16 (11)

7. Black Lions – 5 (11)