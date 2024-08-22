St Marks Alicedale triumphs over SAPS/Crusaders in electrifying encounter

By Chesley Daniels

In a heart-stopping Score Energy Drink Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 match, St Marks Alicedale emerged victorious against a resilient SAPS/Crusaders side, securing a hard-fought 20-17 win at home in Alicedale on Saturday. This thrilling triumph marked sweet revenge for the hosts, who suffered a first-round defeat in Gqeberha.

The intense and physical contest saw both teams engage in a fierce battle, with St Marks taking a narrow 5-3 lead at halftime. The visitors’ formidable forwards launched a series of attacks, but St Marks’ unyielding defence and dominant scrums proved pivotal in the outcome.

St Marks’ young and dynamic backline rose to the occasion, scoring two crucial tries that sealed the win. Sive Litye, Jermaine Pikka Sias and Caron Botha scored for the hosts, while captain Cameron Jewell added a try and penalty conversion, showcasing his leadership and skill.

Brian Buys: A force to be reckoned with

St Marks’ powerful number 8, Brian Buys, was deservedly voted man of the match for his outstanding performance. The 130kg forward was a colossus on the field, delivering brutal attacks and fearless defence that left the visitors reeling.

St Marks Alicedale: A team on the rise

This victory marks a significant milestone for St Marks Alicedale, who are now poised to challenge for top honours in the Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12. With their winning momentum and improved away record, the team is confident of making a lasting impact in the competition.

Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 log

1. Kareedouw Tigers – 47 (15)

2. SAPS/CRUSADERS – 44 (15)

3. African Bombers – 44 (15)

4. Windvogel United – 41 (15)

5. Aberdeen – 39 (16)

6. Orlando Eagles – 37 (16)

7. Lily White GHT – 36 (15)

8. St Marks Alicedale – 36 (16)

9. Adelaide Rangers – 31 (14)

10. Excelsior – 30 (15)

11. Eastern PE – 29 (13)

12. St Marks PE – 18 (15)