Lily White returns to winning ways with hard-fought victory over Eastern PE

By Chesley Daniels

Lily White triumphed over Eastern PE 19-10 in a highly competitive Score Energy Drink Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 match at the Lavender Valley Sports Ground on Saturday. The hosts had to dig deep to secure the win, which marked a return to winning ways after a heavy defeat in their previous match.

The first half was a closely contested affair, with Lily White leading 8-5 at halftime. The Blues’ forwards played as a unit, providing quality ball for their skilled backs. The return of Lakhanya Sam in the second round proved instrumental, adding much-needed spark to the backline.

In the second half, Lily White improved significantly, making their dominance count. Despite facing a decent Eastern side, the Blues fought hard and impressed with their defence, showcasing powerful hits and cohesive attacks.

Akhanya Tetani Shines

Fullback Akhanya Tetani scored a try and three penalties, delivering a standout performance for the home side. Winger Athenkosi Dyokomba also scored a try, contributing to the Blues’ victory.

Next Match

Lily White will travel to Gqeberha to face struggling St Marks PE, who sits at the bottom of the log in 12th position, on Saturday.

EPRU Grand Challenge Bottom 12 Log

1. Kareedouw Tigers – 47 (15)

2. SAPS/CRUSADERS – 44 (15)

3. African Bombers – 44 (15)

4. Windvogel United – 41 (15)

5. Aberdeen – 39 (16)

6. Orlando Eagles – 37 (16)

7. Lily White GHT – 36 (15)

8. St Marks Alicedale – 36 (16)

9. Adelaide Rangers – 31 (14)

10. Excelsior – 30 (15)

11. Eastern PE – 29 (13)

12. St Marks PE – 18 (15)