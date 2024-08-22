Swallows soar to victory against Steytlerville Barbarians

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling encounter at the Albany Sports Club, Swallows showcased their dominance and determination, defeating Steytlerville Barbarians 25-13 in the EPRU Adams Cup Competition. This triumph marks Swallows’ second consecutive win, solidifying their fifth position on the overall log.

The match commenced with an intense rhythm, both teams vying for control. However, Swallows asserted their supremacy in the scrums, courtesy of Ethan Slang September’s formidable performance. His powerful and bulldozing runs left an indelible mark on the field.

Despite a shaky start, Swallows gained momentum in the second half, but Barbarians’ defense remained resolute, denying Swallows the opportunity to score more tries and secure a crucial bonus point. Nevertheless, the win earned Swallows four log points, keeping them in contention for a higher position.

While the team should be satisfied with the outcome, areas for improvement are evident, such as reducing errors and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. As Swallows prepares to face Enon away from home, they must continue working to reach their full potential and advance in the competition.

Match highlights:

– Ethan Slang September’s dominant scrummaging and powerful runs

– Swallows’ forwards’ control and dominance in the scrums

– Barbarians’ resilient defense in the second half

– Swallows’ missed opportunities for a bonus point

Post-match analysis:

Swallows’ victory against Steytlerville Barbarians demonstrates their growth and determination. With a focus on refining their skills and capitalizing on opportunities, Swallows can continue their winning streak and make a strong push in the competition.

Latest Epru Adams Cup log:

1. MIDDELBURG EAGLES – 61 (13)

2. PATERSON LIONS – 42 (13)

3. OLD COLLEGIANS – 41 (14)

4. SWALLOWS – 37 (14)

5. NEWTOWN WOLVES – 34 (14)

6. KAROO SPRINGBOKKE – 33 (14)

7. ENON UNITED – 27 (13)

8. STEYTLERVILLE BARBARIANS – 25 (14)

9. RHODES – 16 (13)

10. MALMASION – 16 (14)