Rosebuds stun log leaders Kowie United with impressive bonus point win

By Chesley Daniels

In a pulsating, action-packed encounter, Rosebuds delivered a stunning 24-10 bonus point win over

log leaders Kowie United, shattering their unbeaten run in the Sunsed Regional League competition

at the Alicedale Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon.

With their backs against the wall, Rosebuds produced a scintillating display of attacking rugby that left the visitors reeling. The home side’s dominance was evident from the outset, as they exploited Kowie United’s weaknesses with precision and panache.

After a tightly contested first half, Rosebuds led 7-5 at the break, but it was their second-half performance that will be etched in the memories of the enthusiastic crowd. With their forwards providing a solid platform, Rosebuds’ backline ignited, scoring three tries to secure the win and Shaneed Peterson, Gwenton Cedras, Dillon Bruintjies and Danilson Pokbas were the try-scorers for Rosebuds, with Peterson and CJ Saterdag adding the conversions.

Kowie United’s tries came from Dane Jacobs and Riacques Roberts, but it was a case of too little, too late for the visitors. The victory propels Rosebuds into third place on the log, while Kowie United drops to second, and Valencia claims top spot. The win also serves as a testament to Rosebuds’ growth, adaptability and

unwavering dedication to their craft.

Final Score: Rosebuds 24, Kowie United 10

Latest Sunsed log standings:

1. Valencia Barbarians – 40 (11)

2. Kowie United – 35 (11)

3. Rosebuds – 30 (9)

4. Klipfontein – 25 (9)

5. Alderonians – 18 (10)

6. Ndlambe Tigers – 16 (10)

7. Black Lions – 5 (10)