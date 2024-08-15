Brumbies edge Joubertina in epic clash

By Chesley Daniels

In a pulsating, hard-hitting and intensely physical contest, Grahamstown Brumbies 1st XV exacted

sweet revenge over Joubertina United, emerging victorious with a nail-biting 25-22 win in the Score

Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 competition at the Lavender Valley Sports Ground on Saturday.

The home side, fueled by determination and a hunger for redemption, turned the tables on their

foes, avenging their 50-point hiding in the first round. This triumph was a testament to Brumbies’

unyielding spirit, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence. The first half was a heated, back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading blows and neither gaining

a clear ascendancy. Brumbies edged ahead 15-10 at the break, but Joubertina refused to back down,

fighting and driving the home side till the very end.

The second half was a masterclass in forward dominance, as Brumbies’ pack asserted their authority,

dismantling Joubertina’s scrum and lineout. However, the visitors’ speedy and skilful backline

continued to pose a threat, capitalizing on mistakes and reading the game perfectly.

A late penalty, after the scores were level at 22-22, sealed the win for Brumbies, sparking jubilation

among the home crowd. Eldrico Kivitts, Nicklon Williams and Monray Evans scored tries for the

home side, with Kivitts adding two penalties and two conversions.

While Brumbies will rue missed opportunities and discipline issues that denied them a crucial

bonus point, this win solidifies their position in 7th place on the log, while Joubertina drops to 9th.

In the end, Brumbies’ unrelenting passion, collective effort and sheer willpower proved too much

for Joubertina to handle. This triumph serves as a testament to the home side’s growth, adaptability

and unwavering dedication to their craft.

Final Score: Brumbies 25, Joubertina United 22

Trying Stars suffer consecutive home defeat

In other action, Trying Stars suffered their consecutive defeat, losing 17-44 to NMU Madibaz, who

moved up to 6th place on the log.

Here’s the latest Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 log:

1. Kruisfontein United – 58 (12)

2. Progress – 55 (14)

3. Gardens – 49 (15)

4. PE Harlequins – 46 (15)

5. Trying Stars – 40 (15)

6. NMU Madibaz – 34 (14)

7. Grahamstown Brumbies – 34 (15)

8. Park – 32 (14)

9. Joubertina United – 32 (14)

10. Central – 25 (14)

11. Despatch Oostelikes – 23 (14)

12. Hankey Villagers – 17 (14)