Zwelinzima Vavi on recruitment drive at Rhodes University

By Luvuyo Mjekula and Mbali Tanana

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi was actively recruiting Rhodes University workers this week to join his federation’s affiliate – the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw).

Vavi was accompanied by Nupsaw’s national, provincial and regional leaders including general secretary Solly Malema and labour relations officer Modise Mokwena.

The workers’ union will, on 13 September, appear before the CCMA where its eligibility to represent Rhodes’ workers will be under scrutiny.

Both Vavi and Malema were adamant to entice and sign on at least 50 workers in their bid to win organizational labour rights within Rhodes university.

Vavi said: “Before the union sits at CCMA where it would be determined whether the numbers allow for the union to enter the university to represent workers’ needs, today we are here, on a drive to get 50 signatures between today and 13 September. If we get those 50, we will just go there to sign.”

A group of Rhodes’ workers gave up their lunch break to listen to Vavi’s short address on the open field near Eden Grove.

Among them were some who were clearly disgruntled.

Grocott’s Mail spoke to some of the workers.

Senior artisan, Simphiwe Pango, 48, who has been employed at the university for 12 years said he was eager to hear what the union has to offer. “In the 12 years I have been here I have seen a lot of unfair labour issues, and to date there has been no union that has been able to represent workers diligently, as a

result currently I am not a member of any union.

“Many of us used to be with the National Education, Health and Allied Union (Nehawu) but we experienced a lot of issues with them and because of the issues within that organization itself, a lot of us left, while others migrated. I could see things were not going anywhere.”

Pango said the workers were aggrieved because many of their cases remained unresolved, and some were never taken seriously, especially those of black staff members. “When it comes to black people, they do not apply the same principles but if it’s another colour, things are smooth sailing.

“A typical example, there is an issue of the 50th percentile which we have still been fighting for, although this was something the academics received, but now when it needs to come to the workers, it’s a problem. This is a burning issue amongst us and maybe this union may help us win in that regard,” said Pango.

Groundswoman Miselwa Magwashu, 49, an employee of over 10 years at Rhodes, said there were a lot of challenges they are faced with as employees, but nobody was doing anything about them. “I have given up on the current union because they are not fighting for us. I sometimes wonder if the employer does not have them in their pockets because at times when you complain about the employer, the very person who is supposed to be representing you as a worker will take the side of the employee. How can we have confidence in them? I cannot wait for this union to be recognized because ultimately, a new broom sweeps clean,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vavi used the platform not only to recruit new members, but to also throwing mud at other workers’ unions. “We are building an organisation with trusted leaders who were not blinded by money and power like many others, a union with experienced leaders.” He said the union’s numbers had grown from 30 000 to nearly 70 000 in a short space of time.

The workers got an opportunity to ask questions before returning to work at 2pm.

In welcoming the workers, Malema told them: “We know the history and challenges you are confronted with on a daily basis. That’s why as national office we have decided to deploy the labour relations officer (Mokwena) to come and assist with your matters.”

He called on the workers to mobilise so that when the union appears at the CCMA, the numbers would have increased. “Let’s mobilise numbers so that when we go to the CMMA, at least our numbers are improved because we want to go to the bargaining forum to change the status quo and end the paralysis that is there. We know that those sweetheart unions and the employer will try by all means to block us. So, let’s not despair, comrades. Let’s soldier on, victory is certain.”

Vavi said: “Today we are here. We have been marching with workers – community health workers, EPWP workers, making a call for workers to be employed on a fulltime basis by the Health Department. We are still fighting that fight.”

He promised the workers they would be taken care of, and those still employed on a part-time basis would soon get permanent contracts.

Makhanda-based organisations including the Unemployed Peoples Movement (UPM) were also present at the gathering.