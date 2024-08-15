CPF and Saps hold joint sport against crime games in Joza

By Chris Totobela

The local Community Policing Forum (CPF) under the leadership of Thembisa Qinela and Khaya Tonjeni of the South African Police Service, hosted sport against crime games on National Women’s Day in Joza.

Makana Tigers and Rising Stars locked horns in two different divisions at Ext 9. First up were u13s, and Rising Stars emerged as winners on penalties.

Makana Tigers redeemed themselves in the u19s clash and defeated Rising Stars 5-3 in extra time after both teams could not be separated in regulation time with three goals apiece.

Despite the cold and windy weather, spectators came in numbers to support the youngsters. Tonjeni told Grocott’s Mail about the success of this event. “This was a very good event as we managed to get young people together in one place for a good cause. We have chosen this area as it is one of the areas with a high crime rate.”

Tonjeni went on to thank all those who contributed towards the success of the event and promised to consider plans and suggestions to make it bigger and better next year.