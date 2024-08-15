Swallows take revenge on Wolves in thrilling Adams Cup encounter

By Chesley Daniels

In a pulsating, hard-hitting and intensely physical contest, Swallows Rugby Club’s 1st XV exacted

sweet revenge over Newtown Wolves, emerging victorious with a narrow 20-16 win in the second

round of the Epru Adams Cup competition at the Albany Sports Club on Saturday.

The Birds, fueled by determination and a hunger for redemption, turned the tables on their foes,

avenging their first-round defeat in Fort Beaufort. This triumph was a testament to Swallows’

unyielding spirit, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The first half was a heated, back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading blows and neither gaining

a clear ascendancy. Wolves edged ahead 13-12 at the break, but Swallows regrouped, refocused,

and emerged from the shadows, ready to take control.

The second half was a masterclass in forward dominance, as Swallows’ pack asserted their authority,

dismantling Wolves’ scrum and lineout. The Birds’ backline, though not without its flaws, capitalized

on the platform laid by their forwards, with Nickwan Plaaitjies, Bradley Christian, and Sli crossing the

whitewash to seal the win.

Despite the victory, Swallows will lament missed opportunities and discipline issues that denied

them a crucial bonus point. However, this win solidifies their position in 4th place on the log, while

Wolves remain in 5th.

In the end, Swallows’ unrelenting passion, collective effort and sheer willpower proved too much

for Wolves to handle. This triumph serves as a testament to the Birds’ growth, adaptability and

unwavering dedication to their craft.

Final Score: Swallows 20, Newtown Wolves 16

Karoo Springbokke vs Old Collegians

In another Adams Cup action, OC Makhanda suffered a 19-42 bonus-point defeat to Karoo Bokke,

dropping OC to 3rd position, while Karoo jumped from 9th to 6th.

Latest Epru Adams Cup log:

1. Middelburg Eagles – 56 (12)

2. Paterson Lions – 42 (12)

3. Old Collegians – 37 (13)

4. Swallows – 33 (13)

5. Newtown Wolves – 30 (13)

6. Karoo Springbokke – 28 (13)

7. Enon United – 27 (12)

8. Steytlerville Barbarians – 25 (13)

9. Rhodes – 16 (12)

10. Malmaision – 16 (13)