Swallows take revenge on Wolves in thrilling Adams Cup encounter

By Chesley Daniels
In a pulsating, hard-hitting and intensely physical contest, Swallows Rugby Club’s 1st XV exacted
sweet revenge over Newtown Wolves, emerging victorious with a narrow 20-16 win in the second
round of the Epru Adams Cup competition at the Albany Sports Club on Saturday.
The Birds, fueled by determination and a hunger for redemption, turned the tables on their foes,
avenging their first-round defeat in Fort Beaufort. This triumph was a testament to Swallows’
unyielding spirit, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence.
The first half was a heated, back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading blows and neither gaining
a clear ascendancy. Wolves edged ahead 13-12 at the break, but Swallows regrouped, refocused,
and emerged from the shadows, ready to take control.
The second half was a masterclass in forward dominance, as Swallows’ pack asserted their authority,
dismantling Wolves’ scrum and lineout. The Birds’ backline, though not without its flaws, capitalized
on the platform laid by their forwards, with Nickwan Plaaitjies, Bradley Christian, and Sli crossing the
whitewash to seal the win.
Despite the victory, Swallows will lament missed opportunities and discipline issues that denied
them a crucial bonus point. However, this win solidifies their position in 4th place on the log, while
Wolves remain in 5th.
In the end, Swallows’ unrelenting passion, collective effort and sheer willpower proved too much
for Wolves to handle. This triumph serves as a testament to the Birds’ growth, adaptability and
unwavering dedication to their craft.
Final Score: Swallows 20, Newtown Wolves 16
Karoo Springbokke vs Old Collegians
In another Adams Cup action, OC Makhanda suffered a 19-42 bonus-point defeat to Karoo Bokke,
dropping OC to 3rd position, while Karoo jumped from 9th to 6th.
Latest Epru Adams Cup log:
1. Middelburg Eagles – 56 (12)
2. Paterson Lions – 42 (12)
3. Old Collegians – 37 (13)
4. Swallows – 33 (13)
5. Newtown Wolves – 30 (13)
6. Karoo Springbokke – 28 (13)
7. Enon United – 27 (12)
8. Steytlerville Barbarians – 25 (13)
9. Rhodes – 16 (12)
10. Malmaision – 16 (13)