Wolves unleash fury on OC in Fort Beaufort

By Chesley Daniels

The Newtown Wolves produced a scintillating performance, bulldozing log leaders Old Collegians (OC) 40-10 in a one-sided Epru Adams Cup encounter at their fortress in Fort Beaufort on Saturday.

From the kick-off, the Wolves were relentless, playing an expansive brand of rugby that left OC reeling. The home side’s pack dominated the set pieces, providing a solid platform for their backs to exploit.

Wolves’ flyhalf, Jayby Steward, was instrumental in orchestrating the attack, distributing the ball with precision and vision. The backline capitalized on the opportunities, running in six tries, including a brace from Siseko Qhalo.

OC, who had been in impressive form leading up to the match, struggled to contain the Wolves’ onslaught. Their usually solid defense was breached time and again, as the home side’s pace and agility proved too much to handle.

At halftime, the Wolves led 16-3, but it was clear that OC were in for a long afternoon. The second half saw the Wolves continue to pile on the points, with their forwards and backs working in tandem to devastating effect.

Despite a late consolation try from OC, the Wolves remained unforgiving, securing a bonus-point victory that propels them up the log.

Kowie edge Klipfontein in thrilling coastal derby

In a nail-biting Sunsed Regional League coastal derby, Kowie United edged Klipfontein United 12-10 at the Station Hill Sports Ground in Port Alfred on Saturday.

The match lived up to its billing, with both teams producing a high-intensity, physical performance. Kowie’s victory sees them move into second position on the log, while Klipfontein remains in fourth.

Ndlambe Tigers hammered Black Lions 41-3, earning a bonus point. Valencia Barbarians beat log leaders Rosebuds 28-5 to move top of the Sunsed log.

Swallows disappointed at home, losing 27-42 to Middelburg Eagles despite leading 22-6 at halftime. Discipline issues and conceded soft tries cost Swallows, who remain in fifth position.

Rhodes Stallions lost 15-30 to Karoo Springbokke, dropping to last position (10th) on the overall log.

Epru Adams Cup log:

1. MIDDELBURG EAGLES – 37 (8)

2. OC – 33 (11)

3. PATERSON LIONS – 32 (10)

4. ENON UNITED – 27 (11)

5. SWALLOWS – 24 (11)

6. NEWTOWN WOLVES – 24 (10)

7. STEYTLERVILLE BARBARIANS – 24 (11)

8. KAROO SPRINGBOKKE – 22 (10)

9. MALMASION – 16 (11)

10. RHODES – 14 (11)”

Sunsed Regional League log:

1. VALENCIA BABAAS – 28 (8)

2. KOWIE UNITED – 26 (8)

3. ROSEBUDS – 25 (8)

4. KLIPFONTEIN UNITED – 20 (8)

5. ALDERONIANS – 15 (7)

6. NDLAMBE TIGERS – 11 (8)

7. BLACK LIONS – 5 (7)