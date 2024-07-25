Stars edge Brumbies in thrilling Sedru derby

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars secured a narrow 23-19 victory over Grahamstown Brumbies at the Rhodes University Great Field on Saturday, earning them the top spot in Sedru. The highly anticipated second-round Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 Sedru derby lived up to expectations, with the scores level at 12-12 at halftime.

Despite numerous scoring opportunities, the Brumbies struggled to capitalize, while the Stars made the most of their chances. Both teams faced discipline issues, with several red and yellow cards issued for law transgressions.

The win marks the Stars’ second victory over the top rugby team in Makhanda, showcasing their dominance in recent years. The result sees both teams remain in 5th and 7th position, respectively, on the overall log standings.

Tries for Brumbies came from Nicklon Williams, Shahid Daniels and Garin Strydom, with Declan Muller and Eldrico Kivitts each slotting a conversion. Stars’ points came from Kelvano King, Garth Oosthuizen and Shelwyn Cannon, with King slotting a conversion and Lucian Millborrow succeeding with two penalties.

Latest Epru Log as at 20 July 2024:

1. KRUISFONTEIN – 40 (11)

2. PROGRESS – 36 (10)

3. GARDENS – 35 (12)

4. PE HARLEQUINS – 33 (12)

5. TRYING STARS – 31 (11)

6. PARK – 29 (11)

7. GRAHAMSTOWN BRUMBIES – 28 (11)

8. JOUBERTINA UNITED – 27 (11)

9. CENTRAL – 20 (10)

10. NMU MADIBAZ – 19 (9)

11. DESPATCH OOSTELIKES – 18 (11)

12. HANKEY VILLAGES – 12 (11)

Lily White and St Marks play to a draw

In an Epru Grand Challenge bottom 12 encounter at the Lavender Valley Sports Ground on Saturday, hosts Lily White and St Marks Alicedale played to a 23-23 draw. The game was an even and competitive battle, with both teams making scoring difficult for each other.

The result sees Lily White drop to 4th position and St Marks to 12th on the log.

Epru Grand Challenge bottom 12 Log:

1. SAPS/CRUSADERS – 41 (11)

2. KAREEDOUW TIGERS – 32 (11)

3. AFRICAN BOMBERS – 28 (11)

4. LILY WHITE GHT – 28 (10)

5. WINDVOGEL UNITED – 28 (11)

6. EASTERN PE – 27 (10)

7. ABERDEEN – 25 (10)

8. ADELAIDE RANGERS – 23 (10)

9. ORLANDO EAGLES – 23 (11)

10. EXCELSIOR – 20 (11)

11. ST MARKS PE – 16 (11)

12. ST MARKS ALICEDALE – 16 (11)