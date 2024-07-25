Transforming the children’s ministry space

By Chesley Daniels

As children entered the Sole Memorial Methodist Church hall, they were met with a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, thanks to the new tables and chairs that now adorn the space.

This transformation was made possible by the collective efforts of the church leadership, led by Zody Doyle, who is the Children’s Ministry leader, who envisioned a place where children could learn and grow in their faith. The journey began when Doyle presented his vision to the leaders’ meeting, seeking support and commitment to revamp the church hall. Rev. Andile Nokwindla, the circuit minister, and the leaders, agreed, recognizing the importance of creating an inviting environment for children’s spiritual growth.

Chesley Daniels, on behalf of the Trust and Property Committee, reached out to local businesses for assistance and donations. Within just two days, he returned with exciting news that several businesses were eager to support the church’s efforts.

The generous support of the following businesses made this transformation possible:

– Carara Agro Processing Services

– Star Bread Bakeries

– Cookhouse Creamery/Just Milk

– HSJ Motors

– Tyremart

– Lee’s Crafts & Designs

– Jennie Gush

This transformation goes beyond physical changes; it represents a significant step in creating a welcoming and vibrant environment where children can thrive spiritually and socially. As Rev. Nokwindla exclaimed, “This is exciting to see… Thank you for the work done on the ministry to children.” We share his sentiments and hope that this enthusiasm will continue to inspire ongoing support and engagement in the Children’s Ministry. By investing time, resources, and care into the lives of our children, we help them build confidence and resilience to navigate the world and achieve their full potential. Thank you to everyone involved in making this vision a reality. Let us continue to work together to nurture and educate our children, providing them with a strong moral and Christian foundation.