    Friday, July 26
    Joza Hub Sports Festival a big success

    Luvuyo Mjekula
    Vukani Bikers Club bikers used the Joza Hub Sports Festival as an opportunity to plough back into their community by coaching youngsters on bicycle riding. Photo: Chris Totobela
    By Chris Totobela

    Sport fanatics braved freezing cold weather and made their way to Miki Yili Cricket Stadium in Joza on Saturday.

    On show was the Joza Hub Sports Festival under the auspices of the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC).

    Sophia Stars FC were crowned the U19 champions at the Joza Hub Sports Festival at Miki Yili on Saturday. Photo: Chris Totobela

    In a football five-a-side tournament, boys aged u15 battled it out for the ultimate prize and u19 boys also fought it out against each other. There was also a girls’ football competition as well as an u19 girls’ netball contest.

    United Queens captains Solulele Mntundini and Sinovuyo Nonkonyane proudly show off the trophy their team claimed at the sports festival. Photo: Chris Totobela

    Maru Academy were crowned u15 champions after beating Santos 5-4 on penalties following a goalless stalemate. Sophia Stars edged Makana Tigers by a single goal in a closely contested u19s final that produced fireworks from the first until the last whistle.

    In women’s football, African Connection defeated Amakideos by three unanswered goals to clinch the title.

    Women’s football five-a-side champions African Connection with the top prize the team collected at the Joza Hub Sports Festival. Photo: Chris Totobela

    In netball, Makhanda Queens eased past City Pirates 25-5 to be crowned champions.

    It was a very good initiative by the Joza Hub, with the event attracting dozens of spectators of all ages, who packed the stadium. Other than a few glitches, it was a successful sports day.

    The Vukani Bikers Club also joined the event, and helped coach young people and other interested people on bike riding.

