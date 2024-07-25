    Friday, July 26
    OUR TOWN

    Star Bakeries in Mandela Day outreach drive in Makhanda

    Luvuyo MjekulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Star Bakeries collaborated with local soup kitchens and organizations to feed hundreds of people in Makhanda as part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela initiative. Photo: Supplied
    Star Bakeries collaborated with local soup kitchens and organizations to feed hundreds of people in Makhanda as part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela initiative. Photo: Supplied

    By Chesley Daniels

    “At Star Bakeries Makhanda, we felt compelled to contribute to the Nelson Mandela Day 67 minutes initiative, driven by the pressing issue of hunger in our community.

    “Our goal was to feed 500 people, but we exceeded that number by collaborating with local soup kitchens and organizations, including Masibambisane Soup Kitchen, the Old Apostolic Church and the Red Cross Organisation,” says Star Bakeries’ Lori Vandayar.

    Nutritious meals were served during the Star Bakeries’ outreach drive in Makhanda recently. Photo: Supplied

    They reached areas such as Joza, Ext 9, Nkanini, Ext 8, and provided tables and chairs to the Sole Memorial Methodist Church Sunday School.

    “This project was a significant milestone for Star Bakeries, as giving back to the community has always been a dream of mine. We will continue to support soup kitchens and partner with other organizations to feed the hungry,” Vandayar says.

    Star Bakeries currently works with a few soup kitchens on a monthly basis, but they recognize that there is still more to be done.

    “Going forward, we will team up with additional organizations to assist in feeding those in need. We extend our gratitude to the community for welcoming us and showing great appreciation. A special thank you to the soup kitchen staff who helped cook and feed the community.”

    A Star Bakeries’ team ready to feed the hungry as part of the 67 Minutes initiative. Photo: Supplied

    Comments are closed.