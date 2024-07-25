40 chess playing learners picked to represent Makhanda at district games

By Sinigisa Mdungwana

Last week’s 2nd Annual Makhanda School Chess Championship hosted by the Sewelo Maths and Chess Community Academy in partnership with Kingswood College, at Kingswood High Performance Centre, saw a total of 40 learners chosen to represent Makhanda at the Sarah Baartman Schools District Games in Graaff Reinet on 3 August.

The tournament drew a significantly larger crowd compared to last year’s tournament, with155 learners participating compared to 70 in 2023.

The chosen learners will compete for a spot on the district team, which will represent the Eastern Cape at the provincial games, scheduled for the end of September this year.

Rankings are finally out and these were the top learners in each section:

Section A boys: Manana Lubusiso (Nombulelo), Maerman Luyolo (Mrwetyana) Booi Junior (Andrew Moyake).

Section A girls: Nkiyasi Gaby Shordies (Kingswood College), Mbiko Lama (Victoria Girls High), Moller Sarah (Victoria Girls High).

Section B boys: Holmes Cj (Kat River Prep), Mattison Keagan (St Andrew’s Prep), Nikelo Bayolise (Nombulelo).

Section B girls: Stemele Avuyile (NV Cewu), Skaap Ongama (CM Vellem), Nnadozie Ifeoma (Victoria Primary).

Section C boys: Ngcangca Umelo (CM Vellem), Skere Aqhamile (George Dickson), Makwetu Achumile (Kat River Prep).

Section C girls: Tadesse Eldana (Kat River Prep), Nabo Ovayo (Cewu) and Chakona Maka.