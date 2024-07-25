‘Each one teach one’: the DD Siwisa reading buddies

By Nothando Yolanda Tshuma

An innovative reading programme at DD Siwisa Primary in Makhanda’s Joza Township pairs Grade 7 and Grade 3 learners with each other. This creates a dynamic and interactive reading partnership where the older learners read to the younger ones.

The Buddy Extensive Reading Programme was initiated in 2014 by Dr Anna Nkomo, who is currently a lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa within the Foundation Phase division.

“81% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning in any language in South Africa,” said Nkomo.

What needs to change? For Nkomo, the key is that children need to be helped to find excitement and pleasure in reading.

Nkomo emphasises the importance of fostering a love for reading at an early age, as this can have a profound impact on a child’s academic development and personal growth.

Nkomo started the programme while doing her PhD at Rhodes from 2014 to 2016. The programme’s initial phase began as a simple reading club that brought together pupils from both DD Siwisa and Samuel Ntsiko Primary School. This early version of the programme provided a supportive environment where children could engage with literature and develop their reading skills collaboratively.

Over time, the Buddy Extensive Reading Programme has evolved into a more structured initiative, with a clear focus on creating meaningful reading experiences for both Grade 7 and Grade 3 learners.

However, it is challenging to give the children access to compelling and appropriate multilingual reading material.

Through a collaboration with Regina Kuratle from the College of Education PHBern in Switzerland, Nkomo was able to secure a generous donation for a new school library at DD Siwisa.

Although Nkomo is no longer based in Makhanda, her research grant allowed her research assistant, Noma Mtshizana, to keep Monday and Thursday reading sessions alive.

Mtshizana is deeply committed to children’s literacy. Her involvement ensures that the library continues to meet the needs of the students and foster a love for reading and learning. Moreover, DD Siwisa’s school principal has provided invaluable support and guidance.