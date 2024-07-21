Young chess players outfox each other in annual schools championship in Makhanda

These were scenes at the second annual Makhanda Chess Championship at the Kingswood High Performance Centre yesterday.

The chess tournament, run by the Sewelo Maths and Chess Community Academy in association with Kingswood College, kicked off the first round at 10am yesterday and continued until late.

Local schools including Kingswood College, Nombulelo Secondary, Ntsika Secondary, Victoria Girls High, CM Vellem Primary, Kutliso Daniels Secondary, NV Cewu Primary, TEM Mrwetyana High, Andrew Moyake School of Excellence and a few others, took part in the tournament.

Selected winners will represent Makhanda at Graaff Reinet on 3 August.