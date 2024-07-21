    Sunday, July 21
    Young chess players outfox each other in annual schools championship in Makhanda

    Luvuyo Mjekula
    Learners look to outfox each other at the second annual Makhanda Chess Championship at the Kingswood High Performance Centre on Saturday, 20 July. Photo: Singisa Mdungwana
    By Singisa Mdungwana
    These were scenes at the second annual Makhanda Chess Championship at the Kingswood High Performance Centre yesterday.
    Young chess players looking to outsmart one another. Photo: Singisa Mdungwana
    The chess tournament, run by the Sewelo Maths and Chess Community Academy in association with Kingswood College, kicked off the first round at 10am yesterday and continued until late.
    Two learners going at each other. Photo: Singisa Mdungwana
    Local schools including Kingswood College, Nombulelo Secondary, Ntsika Secondary, Victoria Girls High, CM Vellem Primary, Kutliso Daniels Secondary, NV Cewu Primary, TEM Mrwetyana High, Andrew Moyake School of Excellence and a few others, took part in the tournament.
    Kingswood College was also well represented at the chess championship on Saturday. Photo: Singisa Mdungwana
    Selected winners will represent Makhanda at Graaff Reinet on 3 August.
    A Victoria Girls High School chess player planning a move. Photo: Singisa Mdungwana
    Follow Grocott’s Mail for updates on the tournament.

