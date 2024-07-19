Nelson Mandela public lecture highlights leadership legacy of Odogwu Aloisea Inyumba

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

Rhodes University’s Politics Department hosted a compelling Nelson Mandela Public Lecture at Eden Grove on Thursday, 18 July. The event, celebrated for its intellectual rigor and poignant insights, featured a dynamic lecture by Prof. Nkiru Nzegwu titled “In a Season of Anomie: The Brilliant Leadership of Odogwu Aloisea Inyumba.” Dr. Cecilia Nedziwe, a senior lecturer at the department, chaired the subsequent discussion with discussants Tania Alomu and Sanele Ngezana.

Welcoming the audience, Dr. Nedziwe mentioned, “Madiba’s birthday, at 106, comes at a time when we are celebrating and taking stock of South Africa’s 30 years of freedom and democracy. Despite [the fact]that Madiba has been away from us for 11 years, we remain connected to his life and legacy in different ways.”

The Political and International Studies department has been honoured to host the Nelson Mandela visiting professorship since 2012, with a vision of bringing the department and Makhanda a distinguished scholar of political studies or international relations annually. The visiting professorship allows the students to interact with a veteran scholar who teaches a postgraduate course and delivers the Nelson Mandela public lecture and seminars in other universities. Prof. Nzegwu is currently teaching the course ‘Family Matters’ to postgraduate students at the university’s Politics Department.

This year marks Prof. Nzegwu’s second consecutive year visiting Rhodes University as the 2023/2024 Nelson Mandela visiting professor. Distinctly, the two year period has been punctuated by a historic national election in South Africa, coming off the heals of increasingly pronounced cases of corruption and mal behaviour in government structures. “There is no doubt that we are in the season of anomie,” asserted Nedziwe.

Prof. Nkiru Nzegwu, a SUNY Distinguished Professor of Africana Studies and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at State University of New York at Binghamton and esteemed author and editor of seven books, presented pressing social concepts from elsewhere in the continent. Her comprehensive analysis of Inyumba’s leadership during critical times in Rwanda and her transformative impact on governance and social justice were highlights of the event.

Prof. Nzegwu started the lecture by saying, “In this season of anomie, Dr. Naledi Pandor stepped down as the Minister for International Relations and Corporations. South Africa lost a formidable strategist in foreign affairs, and I say this as somebody who resides in the diaspora. We know what she means to us.”

The lesson from our current state of social instability (anomie) is to honor the legacies of our courageous and dedicated women leaders. Celebrating their achievements helps to counteract this instability by reinforcing positive values. Thirty years ago, while South Africa celebrated the end of apartheid, Rwanda mourned a tragic genocide.

The late Aloisea Inyumba, a Rwandan senator, played a crucial role in rebuilding the country after the genocide. She held various important positions, including Minister of Family, Gender, and Social Affairs and Governor of Kigali province. In these roles, she led national reconstruction, promoted reconciliation between conflicting groups, and significantly changed social dynamics.

The lecture honored Inyumba’s work, drawing on the concept of a “public mother” and the Igbo idea of odogwu, which means brave and embodying courage, strength, and determination.

The discussion panel, comprising Tania Alomu, a Master’s candidate, and Sanele Ngezana, an Honours candidate, brought their unique scholarly perspectives on Inyumba’s leadership style and legacy. Their contributions enriched the dialogue and underscored the diversity of viewpoints, fostering a deeper understanding of Inyumba’s remarkable contributions.

This annual lecture upholds Nelson Mandela’s legacy by promoting dialogue and education on pivotal political and social leadership topics.