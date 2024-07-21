MCF in Makhanda High Court to restore ‘rightful’ councillors

The leadership dispute playing out within the Makana Citizens Front (MCF) is headed for the Makhanda High Court.

On Tuesday, 23 July, at 9.30, the High Court in Makhanda is scheduled to hear an urgent case to “restore the rightful, legitimate councillors, namely Lungile Mxube, Philip Machanick, Jane Bradshaw, Kungeka Mashiane and Jonathan Walton”, says Mxube in a statement released this morning.

“The legitimate councillors are represented by advocates Thomas Miller and Izak Smuts, instructed by Brin Brody of Wheeldon Rushmere & Cole,” he adds.

Mxube’s statement goes on to say that on 13 May 2024, the Electoral Court of South Africa, in a judgment, restored the original PR councillors [of MCF], setting aside their unlawful removal in April 2022.

“The Makana Municipality and Speaker of the Council refused to recognise this judgment and not only continued to pay the wrong councillors, but refused to recognise the legitimate councillors as in a special council meeting on 30 May 2024.”

According to Mxube, in 2021, MCF made history by achieving 18.1% of the vote, making it the official opposition in the Makana Council, possibly a first for a civic movement.

“Since then, its legitimate PR councillors have been pushing hard to resolve long-standing issues such as failing water infrastructure, while the rogue councillors have been drawing salaries for doing nothing.”

Mxube says both Makana council Speaker Mabhuti Matyumza and municipal manager Pumelelo Kate have serious and tough questions to answer. “Firstly, what is the legal basis of their decision to continue paying former councillors, despite a court order, which Kate claimed, under oath, that the municipality will abide by?”

Grocott’s Mail reported in May that the Electoral Court reviewed and set aside the decision by the now late Ayanda Kota and MCF PR councillor Lungisa Sixaba to convene and conduct a disciplinary hearing against Mxube, Machanick, Mashiane, Walton and Bradshaw on 14 February 2022.

The court also reviewed and set aside the decision to expel the five from the party and replace them with Sixaba, Thandisizwe Matebese, Amanda Deke, Zonwabele Mantla and Milo Geelbooi.

A couple of weeks after the court judgment, chaotic scenes played out in a Makana Municipality special council meeting when Matyumza called in law enforcement to remove Mxube, Mashiane and Machanick, who had joined the meeting and taken councillors’ seats, prompting Matyumza to ask them to move to the public gallery, which they all refused.

At the special council meeting, Mxube accused Matyumza of contempt of court and later accused Kate of failing to act on instructions from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reinstate him and the four others as councillors. This after a letter dated 21 May 2024 from the IEC, which Grocott’s Mail had seen, instructed Kate to reinstate Mxube and four of his fellow councillors and remove Sixaba and his four councillors.

However, Makana spokesperson Anele Mjekula had refuted Mxube’s allegations against Kate, stating that the municipal manager had only received the letter on 6 June.

Mjekula confirmed that on 6 June the municipality received correspondence dated 21 May 2024 from the IEC informing the municipality of the reinstatement of five previously removed PR councillors of MCF.

“Therefore, the allegations made by Mr Mxube that the municipality received the letter from the IEC on 21 May 2024 is untrue, baseless and without any facts.”

He had reiterated that the letter informed the municipality of the reinstatement of the five “previously removed PR Councillors of MCF”. He then explained that an application for leave to appeal by the five councillors had suspended the Electoral Court judgment.

A Grocott’s Mail report last month confirmed that Sixaba, Geelbooi, Matebese, Mantla and Deke, whom Mxube refers to in his latest statement as “the wrong councillors”, had hit back with an intention to challenge the court’s decision on appeal.

They currently represent the MCF in the Makana Municipality Council and, in their appeal documents, claimed they were not given the opportunity to submit to the court, evidence that they opposed the case of Mxube and the four other councillors.

They were in the process of filing an application for leave to appeal. Gloria Soxujwa and Mahlubandile Kuhlane were set to join the appeal challenge.